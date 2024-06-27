Beyonce brings retro flair to her vacation with white lace skater dress paired with scarf and cat eye sunglasses

Vacation is not just for relaxation and getting away from the humdrum of life but also an opportunity to wear some of the best outfits. Whether you are lounging around, walking through the city streets, or moving your body on the dance floor, you just have to dress like a style diva. Well, for the same, there is no better inspiration than Queen B, Beyonce herself.

As Beyonce has visited the Hamptons, she is not only enjoying the serene beaches and lavish estates but also setting the bar high with her impeccable vacation style. Let’s take a closer look at her holiday fashion and glean some style cues for our own retreats.

Beyonce’s vacation style

Beyonce recently shared a carousel post on Instagram, giving us a glimpse of a relaxing getaway with Jay Z under the sunny skies. In one of the photos, the singer looked stunning on a yacht, dressed in a white dress from Charo. Thus, her dress had a skater silhouette, meaning that it fits at the waist and just below the waist, it expands slightly, making it look even more attractive. It has thin straps, and a plunging neckline with a keyhole cut out detail which is ideal for a day out in the sun by the water.

Her dress is crafted from lace fabric, which is light and allows breathability. One of the most striking features of her dress is the structured bodice, which looks like a corset-inspired design, and the bustier bodice, which highlights her curves beautifully. Her dress comes with a price tag of Rs. 43,300.

Advertisement

Beyonce’s accessories and glam

Now let’s delve into the details of Beyonce’s accessories and glam, which completed her summer look. The singer opted for a paisley print scarf in white and black with a front tie look, and with the scarf, she opted for retro-inspired cat eye sunglasses from the brand Miu Miu. Her scarf and cat-eye sunglasses added vintage glamor to her look.

Beyonce carried a crimson hobo bag featuring paisley prints, a standout piece from Bottega Venetta’s pre-fall 2024 collection. The bag has unique scarf-like tie-up detail handles, which added a luxe twist to her look, and it also gave a pop of color to her all-white look.

Her make-up was equally striking, as were her dress and accessories. She opted for vibrant red matte lipstick, which instantly commanded attention. To add dimension to her face, she subtly highlighted her nose bridge and opted for a bronzed complexion, which gave her skin a natural glow and set a flawless base.

Advertisement

She gave her face dimension with feathered brows. To finish her look, the artist embraced voluminous blonde curled ringlets cascading down her face, perfectly framed by her paisley satin scarf.

So go ahead, enjoy your well-deserved vacation, discover new places, and do it all in style, just like Queen B would. Enjoy your styling!

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor looks smoking hot in her latest sizzling red gown, making us sing 'fashion ki queen bas Tum hi ho'