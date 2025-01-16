BFFs Ananya Panday and Navya Nanda nail the casual look in t-shirts and jeans, turning simplicity into style statement

Ananya Panday and Navya Nanda, the gorgeous girls who always manage to take our breath away, are back with their effortlessly elegant and cool casual style. They recently stepped out in simple jeans and t-shirts, serving everyday fit-check goals with a perfect blend of comfort and style. Let’s break down their looks.

First, focusing on our Bollywood Bae, Ananya Panday reminded us that you don’t always need something glamorous; even casual jeans and a t-shirt can make a style statement. Jetting off in style, she wore a chic, dark-colored top featuring a round neckline and short sleeves. It’s the perfect everyday top, and just like the actress, you can easily pair it with wide-leg jeans.

Her wide-leg jeans featured a high waist and loose details, ensuring easy movement. This versatile pick can be styled for any outing, whether it’s a date night or a shopping spree. The actress also carried a cozy jacket in her hand for an added touch of warmth.

When it came to styling, the actress kept it simple and let her natural beauty shine. She tied her hair back into a messy bun and went for a perfect no-makeup look. The Call Me Bae actress has an irresistible charm that makes it hard to look away. To complete the ensemble, she opted for comfortable shoes—and just like that, she was all set to fly.

On the other hand, social entrepreneur Navya Nanda perfectly matched Ananya’s vibe with her casual black top and jeans. For an outing with her friends, she chose a black top featuring half-sleeves and a scooped neckline.

The granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan paired her top with dark-colored jeans that had cinched details and a slight flare at the bottom. This classic combination is perfect to recreate for your next casual outing.

To complete her look, Navya accessorized with golden earrings, a bracelet, and a black bag casually slung over her shoulder. She left her hair open with a middle partition and enhanced her natural beauty with a touch of lip gloss and a subtle blush glow. Finishing off the ensemble, she opted for thick-strapped footwear, keeping it both fashionable and practical.

It seems that close friends Ananya Panday and Navya Nanda prioritize comfort without compromising on style, effortlessly exuding charm. Their cool and casual looks are perfect inspirations for keeping everyday fashion natural yet elegant.

