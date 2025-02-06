BFFs Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan twin in Dior bags; one styled it with Rs 6,50,000 draped dress, the other kept it casual in a Chanel top

Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan aren’t just playing dress-up; with each look, they are establishing themselves as millennial and Gen-Z fashion gurus. After making waves in the fashion world, Khushi is now set for her theatrical debut alongside Junaid Khan in Loveyapa. At last night’s screening event, she was all-Dior ready, while Suhana kept it effortlessly cool and chic. Let’s break down their looks!

Khushi Kapoor’s red moment left us gasping for breath. She wore Dior’s mid-length draped dress with a belt, valued at Rs 6,50,000. Crafted from a bright red virgin wool and cotton bouclé blend, the outfit featured asymmetrical shoulders, a flared silhouette, and elegant drape details. Cinching the waist with a black leather belt, she added a refined touch to her striking ensemble.

Her outfit featured a midi length that fell perfectly between her calves, striking the right balance between glamour and elegance. The Loveyapa actress’s choice of outfit was truly iconic, with her styling adding the perfect finishing touch.

For a hint of sparkle, she adorned her ears with stud earrings. As an additional accessory, she carried the medium Lady D-Joy bag from Dior, priced at Rs 6,40,000, further elevating her look.

Her perfectly styled hair was parted to the side, with loose waves adding volume. A subtle base of concealer and foundation, paired with a rosy blush glow, soft eyeshadow, and glossy lips, gave her a dewy finish. Completing the look, she slipped into classic black stilettos.

On the other hand, Suhana Khan kept it effortlessly chic in a basic black knit crop top. Featuring a round neckline and loose sleeves, her outfit blended comfort with style. The embellishments on her sleeves added a touch of glam, elevating her overall look.

For the bottom, she styled her black top with blue denim jeans. The slightly loose silhouette ensured ease of movement, and the outfit was perfectly tied together with a Dior belt.

Moreover, she carried a Christian Dior bag with hand straps and accessorized with simple hoop earrings for the perfect finishing touch. Her makeup was minimal, featuring a radiant base, a blush glow, and nude lipstick. Lastly, with her hair left open in a middle partition, she was all set to seize the night.

The young actresses of Bollywood always dare to be different, and depending on the occasion, they make sure to strike the perfect balance between an understated and over-the-top look. Their appearance last night delivered two distinct looks for two different outings—definitely one to save for later!