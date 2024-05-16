Triptii Dimri is a rising star who not only captivates audiences with her on-screen presence but also inspires them with her fashion sense. Dimri has emerged as a style icon for those who gravitate towards a minimalist aesthetic. Her style choices consistently demonstrate that looking chic doesn't require elaborate outfits. The Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video actress’ recent look in an easy-going and sophisticated ensemble perfectly exemplifies this philosophy.

So, if you’re not following the Animal actress’ fashion game, what are you even doing? Let’s zoom in and take a closer look at the details of this outfit.

Triptii Dimri’s head-to-toe gray laid-back look:

The Bulbbul actress was having a rather cool off-duty moment in a gray-hued ensemble. This charming outfit featured a lined shirt with a slightly oversized silhouette and a deep as well as an alluring V-shaped collared neckline. This long shirt with buttons also had a rather chic androgynous appeal. The rolled-up sleeves also gave the diva's outfit a chill and aesthetic touch.

The Laila Majnu actress further paired this oversized shirt with matching ankle-length gray denim jeans with a loose wide-legged silhouette and flared edges keeping the relaxed aesthetic going. The classy pair of jeans sported a faded effect and looked charming. The light color also complimented the Qala actress’ complexion. With this comfy fit, she proved that simplicity always takes the crown.

Triptii Dimri’s accessories and glam choices:

Triptii completed her off-duty outfit with black and white slip-on sneakers. These gave a rather sporty edge to the diva’s overall look. Meanwhile, she also added minimalistic accessories to her look including dark-tinted black sunglasses with a gold frame and small and simple Gen-Z-approved hoop earrings.

But that’s not all, she added a matching black crossbody bag. Her minimalistic choices go very well with the laid-back and sporty aesthetic of the diva’s ensemble. She also chose to flaunt her natural beauty with a half-tied hairstyle with a middle parting. Triptii also went a bold no-makeup look, adding just a touch of lip gloss to keep her lips nourished. We are thoroughly impressed.

So, what did you think of Triptii Dimri’s look? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

