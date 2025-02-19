Bhumi Pednekar brings aesthetically cool vibes to airport in classy jacket and black Chanel bag worth a whopping Rs 6.33 lakh

Bhumi Pednekar is back with her other banger, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, co-starring Rakulpreet and Arjun Kapoor, and her promotional looks are worth a whole book. It would be a perfect package of both ethnic and modern aesthetics. Flying off with the cast, the actress looked effortless in her aesthetically cool jacket and Chanel bag in her arms. Let’s take a closer look at her ensemble.

Serving another airport look, Bhumi Pednekar made an appearance wearing the black t-shirt as the base. It has round sleeves and is casual, perfect for everyday fashion. But in the actress’s scenario, she decided to give a stylish twist by adding a layer to it. She wore the jacket ending at her wrist. The actress kept the front open; the loose full-sleeves covered her hands, whereas the collar details added a touch of edgy vibes.

For comfortable traveling, the Saand Ki Aankh actress wore blue denim jeans. It had a high-on waist fitting with a wide-leg silhouette, ensuring ease of movement. This look is perfect for a day outing or just a casual date with a partner.

A perfect look is never complete without accessories and jewelry, and Bhumi understood the assignment to perfection. For an accessory, she covered her eyes with classy sunglasses and carried a Chanel bag costing around Rs 6,33,990. For jewelry, she wore a delicate pearl neckpiece as a choker, and studs settled in her ears.

Bhumi kept her makeup minimal and subtle; the blush glow highlighted her cheekbones, defined brows added a polished touch, and nude lipstick gave the perfect finish touch. It was perfect and just right to recreate for the casual outings.

She left her long tresses to fall gracefully on her face, styling them in a side partition, and the white shoes, a chic pick to tie her whole look together.

Bhumi Pednekar’s airport look screams nothing less than cool-aesthetic vibes. Everything from her jacket to her bag and shoes, the actress left us astonished with her super cool appearance.

What are your thoughts on Bhumi Pednekar’s look? Let us know in the comments below!