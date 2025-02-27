Bhumi Pednekar dishes out perfect Mehendi look goals in Punit Balana kurta set worth Rs 1.25 lakhs

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar is currently enjoying the release of her film, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, alongside Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. And apart from that, the actress is also busy dishing out some major ethnic fashion goals.

The actress was recently snapped in an elegant suit from Punit Balana, which definitely has our hearts. Let's take a look at how she styled it.

The Bhakshak actor opted for a sage green palette for the suit. The Anarkali featured three-quarter-length sleeves and a deep round neck design. Adorned with intricate bronze and gold-toned designs all over, the bottom half was designed with a pleated pattern.

The kurta sat perfectly, just a few inches above her ankles. Bhumi styled this look with churidar-style bottoms in the same color palette. She topped this outfit with a dupatta from the same set.

The dupatta mirrored the same detailing as the top along the border. Completing her look, the actor added a pair of bronze-toned stilettos.

Going minimal on the accessories, Pednekar opted for a pair of studded danglers and a ring. This outfit is perfect for Diwali parties or other ethnic occasions. You can also flaunt this fit during wedding festivities.

Choosing a natural-toned base, the diva opted for a contoured makeup look. With a hydrating touch, she added a touch of bronzer and eyeliner. Some lash extensions and a glossy pink lip shade tied her look together.

What do you think of Bhumi’s look? Tell us in the comments below.