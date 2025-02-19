Bhumi Pednekar embraces geometric style, flaunts Rs 50k checkered saree from Raw Mango
Bhumi Pednekar is dialing up her fashion game with every look. Recently snapped for her film’s promo look, she was seen in a multicolored geometric design saree.
Bhumi Pednekar is currently gearing up for her next release, Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Busy with the film promo with her co-stars Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, she has been serving one look after another. She was snapped in a geometric saree for a promo event. Let’s dive into her look.
The Bhakshak actor chose a multicolored saree in a green, yellow, and pink palette. With a checkered design, the outfit perfectly matched her style and height. The saree was draped in lehenga style and was designed by Raw Mango. This geometric-style silk saree came with a price tag of Rs. 50,000.
Bhumi chose an emerald green blouse for her saree look. With a twisted butterfly design, the sleeveless blouse went well with her multicolored outfit. To complement the mod draping style, the top was stitched with a deep V-neck design.
Going extra with the accessories, the actor chose a bunch of jewelry for her look. Starting off with a studded choker necklace from Swarovski, she chose an emerald green palette for it. She further added pink studded earrings from the brand.
Sticking to Swarovski crystals for the rest, Pednekar donned a stack of studded bracelets matching the neckpiece. To complete the look, she added multiple rings from the brand. Flaunting her styled straight locks, she chose to leave her hair open.
Choosing a simple look, the diva opted for a light-contoured look. Adding a dash of bronzer and some cheek tint, she chose a nude eyeshadow base. Some mascara and a glassy nude lip shade added the final touches to her look.
What do you think of Bhumi’s promo look? Tell us in the comments below.
