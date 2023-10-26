Bhumi Pednekar masters white saree trend with Nikkhil Thampi’s pearl-embellished elegance and layered accents

One of the most celebrated actresses in Bollywood, Bhumi Pednekar, is known for her exceptional talent and impeccable style, recently graced an event in a white saree that has set a new benchmark in the world of fashion. Designed by the renowned Nikkhil Thampi, this ethereal creation married traditional elegance with contemporary twists, leaving everyone simply awestruck. While a lot of people were critical of the Thank You For Coming actress’ ensemble, we totally feel like her experimentation undoubtedly worked like a charm.

So, why don’t we delve into the details of the Bala actress’ resplendent appearance, exploring how she redefined the classic Indian saree, and how every element of her ensemble contributed to its allure? Are you ready?

Bhumi Pednekar looked incomparable in a pristine white dress

The gorgeous Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress was recently seen wearing an amazing white saree with beautiful modern twists, adding to its overall allure. Her gorgeous and sultry saree, created by none other than Nikkhil Thampi himself, had visibly and entirely reinvented the classic Indian saree. This incomparable piece had a well-draped effect with a classy thigh-high slit that helped the talented diva flaunt her toned legs. The modern saree also had a unique pallu that rested on her shoulder but it also featured parts with proper pearl detailing and layers of pearls cascading down her back like a charm. The gorgeous Pati Patni Aur Woh actress further chose to pair her ensemble with a strappy bralette-like blouse which had a deep, plunging, sultry, and alluring neckline that added to its overall allure.

The stylish Govinda Naam Mera actress also chose to complete her white ensemble with strappy black heels which are a part of the Tiesta x Nikkhil Thampi collection. But that’s not all, the classy Lust Stories actress chose to accessorize her look with a layered pearl neckpiece, adding to its pearly elegance. This helped the Raksha Bandhan actress flaunt her love for the color white as well as showcase her love affair with pearls, of course. It’s quite safe to say that she has made the best decisions in terms of her overall aesthetic, don’t you agree?

Now, coming to the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actress’ makeup and hair game. The incredibly talented Afwaah actress chose to go for a subtle makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, shimmery eyeshadow, black eyeliner on fleek, rouged cheeks, and nude-colored lipstick that totally complemented and elevated the Bheed actress’ outfit. On the other hand, the Durgamati actress also chose to tie her hair up into a sleek bun that helped her go for a sorted and clean overall look. Doesn’t she look simply classy? Even though quite a lot of women are afraid to experiment with sarees because of their timeless nature, it’s safe to say that this diva did so and totally nailed it.

So, what did you think of the Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship actress’ white ensemble? Don’t hesitate and share your thoughts with us, right away.

