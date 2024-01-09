Bhumi Pednekar wears front open saree and it’s your guide to style it with a tube blouse

Bhumi Pednekar, who was not recognized for her fashion sense at first, has gone through an impressive fashion evolution in today's Bollywood. She recently turned to Instagram to post some lovely photos that showcase her fashionable personality. Bhumi wore a beautiful white saree ensemble, oozing elegance and class.

The Thank You For Coming actress presented herself with confidence and flair, indicating that she has thoroughly grasped the art of fashion finesse. Bhumi's excellent wardrobe choices continue to amaze and excite us with each passing day. So, scroll down to see her extraordinary fashion pick and prepare to be astounded by Bhumi Pednekar's style sense.

Bhumi Pednekar’s organza white saree

Bhumi Pednekar impressed us with her decision to wear a stunning white saree. This saree, made of rich organza fabric, had a sharp texture that provided a sense of grandeur to her complete look. The way the pallu was hung was what set this outfit apart. It had a captivating impact, starting from the rear and traveling across her shoulder to the front.

The basic organza saree was brought to life by the addition of stunning white beads on the pallu that provided it with a dreamy and angelic vibe. Bhumi completed her look by teaming up the saree with a spaghetti strap bustier. This tube bustier was embellished with exquisite 3D flower designs in meticulous threadwork, adding elegance to the ensemble.

This gorgeous saree was from the renowned label Debelle.

Bhumi Pednekar’s glistening accessories

The Toilet Ek Prem Katha fame upped her fashion game by accessorizing her ensemble with some amazing accessories. She opted for a choker necklace with glittering stones to emphasize her neckline. This lovely piece of jewelry from Ayanah Jewelry added a bit of glitz and improvements to her look.

With a price tag of Rs. 20,000, it certainly highlighted her penchant for luxury. Bhumi accessorized her choker necklace with matching flower studs, which provided a subtle touch to her ears. She added a level of sophistication to her accessories game by adorning silver finger rings.

Bhumi Pednekar’s makeup and hairstyle

Bhumi Pednekar's makeup was flawless, exuding dazzling and sparkling beauty. Her cheekbones were gently sculpted and blushed, but it was her eye makeup that stole the moment. She gets a perfect 10 on 10 for her pink and silver dazzling eye makeup.

Her eyes were captivating because of the smeared eyeliner and kohl-rimmed strokes that provided depth and intensity. To finish the look, Bhumi's lashes were coated with mascara to give them more impact. She added an extra dash of perfection to her lips with a glossy red muted-toned lipstick.

Bhumi looked ethereal with her hair arranged in an open hairdo with delicate waves and a center parting. Seema, her amazing hairstylist, deserves full credit for this hairdo.

Tanya Ghavri, the outstanding stylist behind Bhumi Pednekar's gorgeous outfit, deserves all credit for putting together this regal attire. Photographer Lisa D'Souza successfully captured Bhumi's beauty and poise in stunning clicks.

Bhumi undoubtedly nailed this look, particularly with her beautiful glittering eye makeup, which brought a bit of glitz to her whole appearance. Her clothing, accessories, and beautiful makeup all worked together to highlight her exquisite personal style.

Did you fall in love with Bhumi's outfit equally as we did? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

