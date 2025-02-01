Bhumi Pednekar’s 5 blouse designs: From deep-neck to corset-style that deserves a place in your wedding wardrobe

Bhumi Pednekar is a name to remember not only for her performances but also for her fashion choices. The actor always dares to push fashion boundaries and make bold choices for her fit. Be it red carpet looks or ethnic ones, she always manages to wow her fans.

Not the one to shy away from making bold statements, the Bhakshak actor’s choices prove that she is a true style icon. Here are five times she absolutely stunned with her daring blouses - let's dive into her looks.

Bhumi is often seen in ethnic wear and her outfits are always worth doing a double take for. For this look, the actor has fashioned a saree-pleated skirt in shimmery bronze tones. She has paired it with a longline dupatta with mesh detailing and a heavily embroidered border.

For her blouse, she chose a deep-neck blouse with a sweet-heart stitch. The mega-sleeved blouse features the same design as the dupatta. To maintain the look of the fit, the actor accessorized it with a choker stone-studded neckpiece and chose not to go for earrings.

As you scroll through her social media, it is clear that Bhumi loves her sarees. What is also evident is that she is a fan of sweetheart necks. For this look, she is in a charcoal grey-colored saree with gold-toned embroidery and a heavy border.

She paired this with a bold and deep sweetheart neck blouse embossed with gold design. Going free of earrings for this look as well, Pednekar accessorized with a stone studded choker necklace with pearl detailing.

Looking like she walked straight out of a movie set, Bhumi Pednekar is in a very light yellow-colored saree for this look. It features a light sequin detailing on the border and the dupatta. She paired it with a deep-neck tube design blouse.

With a lower back cut, the blouse is held together with spaghetti straps in sequin detailing. The fabric is in similar tones as the saree and is embroidered with a shimmery floral pattern. For her accessories, she styled the outfit with a stone studded neckpiece and earrings, both with a floral design.

For her IFFI look last year, the actor went all bold with her choice and fashioned a beautiful blend of saree meets modern design. Detailed with a shimmery silver color, the saree has a completely pleated pattern.

As for her blouse, she chose a beautiful butterfly motif with metallic sequins and embroidery. Stitched with a halter-neck spaghetti strap, she went bold with a backless strappy design. Choosing to go bare with her neck, the actor accessorized the fit with silver floral earrings and a couple of rings.

With her ethnic collection, it seems like the Bheed actor is always ready to attend the next wedding event. In one of her recent ‘shadi ready’ looks, she is seen in a rose-gold toned corset lehenga. Just like one of her previous looks, this one is also paired with a pleated saree skirt.

As for her blouse, she chose an unconventional design with corset detailing and went another step ahead with a front-zip closure. Bhumi paired the tube neck blouse with a heavily embroidered dupatta with the same pattern as the rest of her outfit. Leaning on the heavy side for her accessories, she chose heavy stone studded chandbalis and a hair accessory with pearl detailing.

What do you think of Bhumi Pednekar’s bold ethnic choices? Tell us in the comments below.