Bhumi Pednekar's House of CB corset top and Gucci mini handbag are fabulous ways to wrap up February

Corseted glamour at its chicest. Ask a hundred how to wear corsets right but only Bhumi Pednekar can give you the best lessons. Making sure fashion needs to be seen and heard through the voices of her style, the diva's look from last night too was spectacular. Her corseted journey is for the bold and none missed out on its significance of impressing us. The proof in the past year was drama-powered and what's for this year? Only time and the actress can tell.

To live in a world as beautiful as Bhumi's, her look from last night can be just the first of the starter pack you would love to subscribe to. From the trove of racy-looking crop tops that will soon be your summer sunshine, we've found the repeatedly doable and stylish crop top with a corset as its main story. Steal the glamour and fun while you can and especially when you didn't see it coming pre-spring and summer.

Bhumi Pednekar and her monochrome chic look

Yesterday Jackky Bhagnani hosted a party for singer-songwriter CKay in Mumbai. As a guest along with Samiksha Pednekar, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur and others at the bash, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress chose a casual look. Or maybe was it not so casual?

Not once did we feel it looked like a miss. She looked confident and accents of oomph are what we adore here. The Pednekar girl picked out a 'Jemima' monotone white top from House of CB. Meshed incredibly, it featured Rs. 7842.330 (approx.) price tag, corset boning, underwired cups, an asymmetric hem, and a cut-out that featured her one-shoulder neckline. It turned out to be monochrome with black high-waisted trousers and platform heels.

Her look also tempted us to think of love and luxury as the Govinda Naam Mera actress accessorised her two-piece outfit with a Gucci sling bag. Valentine's day isn't over, honey. Made in Italy, her mini accessory is a February creation. Hope it speaks to you as it did to us with 'Love' print in red. The heart-shaped Rs. 1,56,235.90 (approx.) arm candy was presented with the GG Supreme canvas and a chain gold-toned strap.

The Badhaai Do actress also wore a watch and simple earrings. Nothing seems to be compromised here in the name of makeup from kohl to blush and lipstick. A pulled-back hairdo polished up her look.

