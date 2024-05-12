Bhumi Pednekar's powerplay in black jumpsuit is the look you need for a dancing date night with your girls

Bollywood actresses are not just known for their stellar performances, but also for their impeccable fashion sense off-screen. When it comes to vacations, these leading ladies take their style game to an unrivaled height with looks that outperform everyone. From beach vacations to picturesque European cities, Bollywood actresses don't miss a single opportunity to showcase their fashion sense and one of them is Bhumi Pednekar.

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most renowned names in the fashion industry. The actress’ fashion choices on the red carpet or at a B-town party always leave an impression on everyone. Recently, she treated her fans with a glimpse of her Parisian escapades, and all eyes were on her as she donned a jaw-dropping black jumpsuit.

Bhumi Pednakar’s black maxi dress

In the series of pictures shared on her social media, the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actress exudes elegance as she poses against the backdrop of the picturesque streets of Paris in a black jumpsuit by renowned designer label David Koma. Her jumpsuit featured a plunging neckline, padded shoulders, full sleeves, and bodycon fit accentuating her frame and wide-leg trousers.

One of the standout features of Bhumi’s ensemble was the choker neck adorned with silver chain detailing, adding a touch of glamor and edge to her dress.

You can impress your date by wearing a black jumpsuit like Bhumi’s and it can also be styled for semi-formal or evening events or casual brunches. It is also a comfortable pick if you plan to go dancing with your girls.

Bhumi Pednekar’s accessories and glam

No outfit is complete without accessories and make-up and the Badhaii Do actress completed her look with silver earrings and multiple finger rings, adding a hint of sparkle to her look. But it didn’t stop there, she paired her jumpsuit with black pointed heels to elevate her style game.

Now, let’s talk make-up, the actress’ make-up was characterized by highlighting her natural features. She was dappled with rosy blush, accentuating a pinkish glow that matched her skin color. For her lips, she opted for a glossy lipstick that gave her smile a soft shine.

But what really made her eyes pop were the kohl-rimmed eyes. The dark eyeliner accentuated her eyes, making them the focal point of her makeup look. Her brows were defined, framing her face beautifully and adding depth to her overall look.

And finally, her hair. Bhumi's middle-parted, half-open hair well-rounded her look and it was the perfect balance of chic and casual, tying the whole look together smoothly.

After seeing Bhumi’s latest look, it is safe to say that she knows how to turn heads wherever she goes. Tell us in the comments, what you think about Bhumi’s latest look.

