Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli teaches how to ace neon bralette with a white summer dress in these PICS

Fashion keeps evolving, but what could ever replace a bright, bold, and charming color like neon? What's permanent is that trend makes a comeback every warm season and makes you look at the bright side of glam. This summer you may overhaul your closets with so many outfits, but it could be a miss without neon in it. With fashion switching so fast, celebrities leave no stone unturned to embrace trendy looks and impress the fashion police.

Nikki Tamboli's new post:

And when it comes to flaunting her curves in the stunning outfit, Nikki Tamboli has always been a step ahead and dished out major outfit goals. Be it her fierce saree looks or hot looks in sexy dresses, Nikki knows how to make jaw drops, and we love how she never fails while doing it. Nikki's new look is to die for, and we assure you too will have the same emotion after seeing her pictures. Though our celebrities have now hopped onto the colorful bandwagon, opting for white still remains to be their most comfortable and stylish choice. White is also a great color to wear in warm weather since it has a soothing and cooling effect.

The Bigg Boss 14 fame here wore a stylish shirt-style white dress and flaunted her unbuttoned look. But what steals the limelight here is her neon lacy bralette. The magic of neon colors has been unbeatable! And when paired with white or black, it brings out the best look. Nikki here knows this secret, and thus she flaunts it effortlessly and looks gorgeous as she does it. Sharing these pictures, Nikki Tamboli captioned, "Catch on." Fans have flooded her comment section with amazing comments.

Take a look at her PICS here-

Nikki Tamboli's career:

Nikki Tamboli rose to fame after she participated in India's most popular reality show, Bigg Boss 14. Post her stint in this reality show, she starred in numerous music videos along with some popular television celebs. Nikki appeared in the Tamil film titled 'Kanchana 3', which became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year. Apart from this, the actress has also starred in two Telugu films.

Nikki was also seen in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and later featured in numerous music videos. She also made a guest appearance in 'The Khatra Khatra Show', along with Pratik Sehajpal. Nikki collaborated with several actors for music videos. Apart from this, Nikki is also actively endorsing top brands on social media.

