Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Salman Khan's designer Ashley Rebello gives a break down of his three-piece suit

Bigg Boss 16 grand finale episode will air on February 12 and one of the top 5 finalists will lift the trophy of the season. Speaking about the finalists, after facing all the challenges and carving a space in the hearts of audiences, the contestants who managed to reach the top 5 are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot. Talking about the finale episode, we saw all the contestants entering the house and comedians Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek had a fun time inside the house. Moreover, host Salman Khan is also back for the finale episode. Salman Khan’s grand finale outfit

Talking about Salman Khan’s grand finale outfit, his fashion stylish Ashley Rebello took to his Instagram handle and mentioned about the detailing of his outfit. He wrote ‘And #bigboss16 has come to almost an end , and all those #jackets every week end , and then , what does he wear for the #bigboss16finale , so zeroed on a black ( his fav ) #jaquredfabri jacket , with a black shirt with #embellished buttons and a black wested wool trouser , so until next year , for more big boss #news and updates , good night , #shabbakhair , and have a good life.’ Check out the post here

About Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss 16 started airing on October 1, with 17 contestants Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, Gautam Singh Vig, Ankit Gupta, and Vikkas Manaktala. Bigg Boss 16 airs every weekday at 10 pm, and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm. The show will draw its curtains tonight.

