Bipasha Basu wears pastel green kaftan set by Anamika Khanna exuding ethereal elegance

Today, guess who made a beautiful fashion comeback? Nobody other than our very own Bipasha Basu! We all knew she had an outstanding fashion sense before, but she's taken it to a whole new level now that she's senior. What's more, guess what? The Raaz actress has also become a mother! Multitasking at its finest! Jism star looked extremely stunning in a mesmerizing pastel green attire. Her effortless elegance and style never cease to astonish us. It's amazing how she manages to mix parenthood and fashion so well. The Jism actress is a true role model for all fashionable moms out there. Bipasha, welcome back, and keep conquering the fashion game!

Bipasha Basu in a pastel green ensemble

The Creature 3D actress wore a gorgeous pastel green kaftan ensemble, and she looked amazing! Intricate stitching with pearls, sequins, and beads formed lovely paisley and floral designs on the kaftan kurta. The embroidery at the V-neck was done expertly, giving a touch of beauty to the ensemble. The entire appearance was a wonderful combination of flair and comfort, thanks to the stylish palazzo trousers. The handkerchief hem of the kurta drew our attention, giving a distinctive and amusing aspect to the ensemble.

Bipasha’s hair and makeup

Anamika Khanna designed the gorgeous pastel green kaftan ensemble that the Dhoom 2 actress wore. Hair by Kaushal created the loose waves hairdo, which was expertly done with a neat partition. And let's not forget about cosmetics! Billy Manik's sorcery gave the Race actress a beautiful matte finish. The black smokey eye makeup created drama, and the pink lipstick offered a splash of color to finish the look. Thanks to the fantastic crew behind her dazzling metamorphosis, the Players actress was an absolute vision.

Let us now discuss the fantastic accessories that complemented the Jodi Breakers actress’ beautiful outfit. Amrapali Jewels' exquisite golden chandbali earrings added a touch of elegance and traditional charm to her ears. The Alone actress chose a large-sized circular ring from Aquamarine Jewellery to make a statement, and it certainly turned heads. And how about those metallic golden pointed-toe Steve Madden pumps? They were the ideal finishing touch, giving a touch of refinement and completing the appearance from head to toe. Esha L Amin, the skilled stylist, deserves full credit for masterfully putting together this gorgeous look, ensuring that every detail was on target. The Bachna Ae Haseeno actress is a true fashion queen when it comes to accessorizing!

Do you like this look? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Best and Worst Dressed B-Town Celebs Of The Week: Aishwarya Rai, Sonam Kapoor to Shilpa Shetty