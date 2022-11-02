Birthday girl Masaba Gupta is an absolute style inspiration to behold and these looks prove it all

Where there is Masaba Gupta, fashion is loved and celebrated. The birthday girl's wonderful designs deliver the finest definitions of contemporary and traditional aesthetics all combined to give the best of the modish world. Ethnic creations are her signatures and with a long list of quirky prints seen on feminine drapes and silhouettes, she places her bets on fabrics and embroideries to weave up some impeccable magic.

Calling the fashion crowd that loves the girl who continually wears more hats than one. When you have Masaba as an inspiration, it gets easy to count on for she's more than a sartorial star. Her looks or influences quickly make it to the masses for it gives you tips on what attire and accessories to pick and how to top it off with lipsticks and nail colours. Never the one to walk away from taking risks, she's all the right reasons why she's the ultimate glam girl.

Take a look at Masaba Gupta in all things chic

1) Off-Shoulder Gown Masaba looks a whole lotta sultry in this off-shoulder cream Dollaypop gown with a corset included, that accentuates her curves perfectly. She chose to go with highlighted makeup inclusive of brown glossy lipstick, mascara, and eyeshadow. Some heavy game of sparkle looks lovely and her accessories are great proof. This look gets MOOD as a rating on our #OMB scale.

2) High Waist Shorts and Crop Top All edgy in high-waisted shorts gives it a sporty-cool treatment teamed with a lavender Urban Outfitters crop top and a zebra print Bershka jacket making it all chicer. A studded chain-link necklace makes it stunning and she finished her look with black and white heels. This look gets MOOD as a rating on our #OMB scale.

3) Brown Bralette Top and Nude Skirt The entrepreneur went in for a nude affair, pairing a brown bralette top from Skims with a nude custom-made ruched skirt. For footwear, she chose brown Christian Louboutin stilettos and other accessories included gold hoop earrings and bangles. And to nobody's surprise, she looked like a million bucks. This look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on our #OMB scale.

4) Racerback blouse and Printed Saree Masaba turned a slayer in a printed racerback blouse clubbed with a polka dot printed cotton saree from House of Masaba and a bun hairdo sealed up this look. Her makeup which included eyeliner and more, accessories like pretty tiered earrings, and a bindi all entered to enhance her desi look. This look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on our #OMB scale.