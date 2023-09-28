Bookmark Amy Jackson's high slit satin gown for fail-proof cocktail look; creates impact with BF Ed Westwick

As we all know, Amy Jackson's red carpet style statement is all about sophistication, glamour, and timeless beauty. At Paris Fashion Week, Amy stole the show with her impeccable sense of style, alongside her boyfriend, Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick. The gorgeous actress wore Zuhair Murad's white thigh-high slit satin gown at PFW, making her stand out from the crowd as a true fashion icon.

If you’ve been on a search for an outfit for your cocktail party, Amy Jackson's draped silhouette is bookmark-worthy. The stunner wore this white gown that is masterfully shaping the body, and hinting at her sensual beauty. True to form, Amy Jackson pulls off this flowing gown with utmost ease and confidence. The jeweled details in black and trail make the outfit look perfect red carpet and reception-ready. On that note, the white cape dress with a high neck, and full sleeves was all that worth eye-catching, and universally flattering too.

Amy Jackson's black carpet look is a reminder that slits just take the outfit to soaring heights and how. Pair it with killer heels and you are good to go!

Ready to take the plunge this winter? Scroll to find out more on Amy Jackson's look below:

Beauty-wise, Amy Jackson accessorized the look with silver button earrings, which perfectly complemented the ensemble. Her makeup was minimalistic, with a nude lip tint that added a natural edginess to the outfit. Amy's hair was styled in a high ponytail, adding a touch of glamour to the overall look.

On the other hand, Ed Westwick's fashion sense is equally sophisticated, stylish, and unique. He turned enough heads with his charming appearance wearing an 80s-inspired look in pants and a blazer teamed with a white vest.

One thing that sets Ed apart from many other celebrities is his love for vintage fashion. He often incorporates vintage pieces into his outfits, giving them a timeless feel. He has been known to wear vintage leather jackets, fedoras, and even suspenders. Ed knows how to make a statement without being too flashy.

