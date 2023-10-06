Bookmark Mouni Roy’s sultry sequin embellished semi-sheer body-hugging gown for your next soiree

Many actresses in Bollywood are appreciated for their fashion-forward sense and simply stylish ensembles but, if there is one name that pops up on top whenever we talk about versatility with a side of allure, it has got to be Mouni Roy. The Virgin Tree actress is known for her ability to entertain and enchant her fans and followers with the magic of her ensemble, style, charm, and of course, confidence. It’s like she’s beautiful beyond compare, and she’s aware of that.

This is exactly what happened with her recent ensemble as well. She took to Instagram to post pictures of herself in a gold gown that left us craving and gasping for more. So, do you want to take a closer look at the gorgeous Sultan of Delhi actress’ outfit? Well, let’s dive right in.

Mouni Roy’s shimmery gown made us fall head-over-heels in love with her

The talented Gold actress’ recent pictures and reel legit spread across the internet like wildfire. For these, she chose to wear an incomparably shimmery floor-length gown in various hues of gold, laden with sequin and beadwork. This sleeveless semi-sheer gown had a high halter neck and had a shiny geometric embroidery all over it. Furthermore, the figure-hugging silhouette of the gown hugged the talented diva’s body at all the right places, helping her flaunt her perfectly toned figure while adding to the piece’s overall allure. The bling outfit also had a back slit at the bottom which made it all the more alluring.

This Rs. 71,000 dress, from Chisel by Meghna Ramrakhiya, combined with the Made In China actress’ glamour and elegance, looks like a slice of pure heaven, doesn’t it? To take things up a notch, Romeo Akbar Waiter actress’ stylist, Rishika Devnani, chose to complete her excessively blingy ensemble with matching light-beige stiletto heels that contributed to its overall charm. The Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva actress also made the bold decision to go with a no-accessory look for this ensemble, which paid off because all the focus remains on her gown which, let’s be honest, totally deserves it, doesn’t it?

Meanwhile, the talented K.G.F: Chapter 1 actress’ hair and makeup game was also totally on point. The classy diva chose to leave her hair open and style it into loose waves, to add to the ensemble’s alluring and gorgeous charm. On the other hand, her makeup look, with brown eyeshadow, smokey black eyeliner and kajal, mascara-laden eyelashes, the perfect rouge and highlighter, and amazing light-beige lipstick, totally compliments and elevates her entire ensemble. We’re gasping for more!

So, what did you think of the talented Naagin actress’ outfit? Would you like to wear something like this to your next classy soiree? Share your thoughts with us, now!

