Bookmark Suhana Khan’s all-black fit with Rs. 2,56,376 Chanel bag for your day-night outing dilemmas

The entertainment industry is truly dynamic in the sense that it always has new actors and actresses entering the horizon, trying to make a space for themselves. A lot of these young Gen-Z actresses are even succeeding by effortlessly showcasing their talent and fashion game, winning over our hearts. But, it’s quite safe to accept the fact that Suhana Khan is truly a class apart, the talented The Archies actress is slowly turning into a style icon for the youth. We’re obsessed with her fashion-forward choices!

Keeping in trend with her reputation, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter was recently spotted at a party in Los Cavos, wearing the most stylish black ensemble. So, why don’t we delve into the details and try to decode the diva’s look? Are you ready? Let’s dive right in.

Suhana Khan looked incomparable in a stylish all-black ensemble

The classy Archies actress was papped right outside King Khan’s part as she chose to wear the ASTR’s Justine ribbed knit cutout sleeveless top which is worth approximately Rs. 3,494, approximately. This classy and stylish ribbed knit top featured a front cutout right at the chest and an attached choker-like neckline with a stylish keyhole back. The talented actress further paired that with the Kittie pants from Tiger Mist, approximately worth Rs. 4,730. These low-mid rise waist pants are made with a pinstripe print and stretch woven fabrication. They also come with a unique design that runs fitted through hips and thighs and flares out at the ankles. Meanwhile, the pants also have a thick asymmetrical waistband with classy faux back pockets, that add to the look.

Furthermore, she chose to complete her classy outfit with Bree heels from Gianvito Rossi which are worth Rs. 60,907 approximately. These come with a classic pointed-toe d'Orsay style and are crafted especially in Italy, with a soft and see-through plexi material. But that’s not all. The talented actress also went one step ahead to carry. the Chanel classic wallet on the chain bag on her shoulder, in silver-tone metal black color, which is worth approximately Rs. 2,56,376, approximately. This luxurious piece of elegance is handcrafted in Italy and comes with snap hardware with a classy chain. The gorgeous actress also added simple stud earrings and a matching bracelet to keep the elegance going. We’re absolutely in love with her fashionably fabulous choices!

There are no doubts about the fact that even the gorgeous diva’s hair and makeup game was totally on point. She chose to leave her hair open and style it into a sleek center-parted look, to frame her face perfectly. On the other hand, her subtle makeup look, with shimmery and smokey eyeshadow, well-shaped eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, rouged cheeks with highlighter, and nude-colored lipstick, totally elevated her outfit beyond all comparison. Doesn’t the diva look spectacular?

So, what did you think of The Archies actress’ effortlessly classy and stylish black ensemble? Share your thoughts with us, right away.

