Bored of plain monochrome dresses? Join color-blocking trend like Rakul Preet Singh to keep it chic this summer

Rakul Preet Singh shared pictures wearing a two-toned attire featuring a grey dress and yellow jacket. Her outfit is a fresh twist on colour blocking.

By Sargun Chabbra
Published on May 03, 2024  |  07:14 PM IST |  574
Rakul Preet Singh in two toned outfit
Rakul Preet Singh in two toned outfit ( PC: Rakul Preet)

If you know color theory, you can easily match two different colored outfits to make a new one! You should just know which colors to pair together, and voila! You have hopped on the color-blocking bandwagon. Even though the trend is not as popular as it should be, it is catching up and we already have a breezy summer-cool look served by Rakul Preet Singh! 

Color-blocking your outfits is a great way to stand out in the crowd when everyone’s still following old fashion trends. Rakul’s recent look is no less than a masterclass on how to ace this trend. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the actress’ outfit. 

Rakul Preet Singh’s color blocked look

The focal point of Rakul’s ensemble was the sleek grey dress featuring an asymmetric hemline and flattering V-neckline. Adding a vibrant twist to her ensemble, the De De Pyaar De actress draped a striking yellow jacket over a grey dress. The bold contrast between the grey base and vibrant yellow accentuated the asymmetry of the outfit, creating a colour-blocked outfit.  

 

Rakul Preet Singh in two toned outfits

To cinch her waist and create definition, the actress accessorised her look with a coordinating grey belt, seamlessly tying the elements of her look together. An ensemble like Rakul can work for a trip to the mall, brunch with friends, family or a day out exploring the city, colour block ensembles can add a playful and stylish touch to casual outings.

Rakul Preet’s glam and accessories

The actress’ attention to detail didn’t stop there. She opted for minimal accessories, opting for delicate jewellery featuring a golden choker and gold-toned cuff. The jewellery complemented the colour palette of her outfit by detracting from its statement-making appeal. The Chattriwali actress opted for brown-toned make-up which was in harmony with her color-blocked ensemble.

 

Rakul Preet Singh in two toned outfits

To complement her eye makeup she chose caramel eyeshadow and a subtle flush of colour to her cheeks, creating a radiant complexion. For lips, she went for brown-toned lipstick. She left her hair open with gentle waves.

With an ensemble like Rakul, you can play around with colors. You can pair separates like a bright top paired with contrasting coloured bottoms. Overall, colour block ensembles can be effortlessly incorporated into off-duty looks, offering a playful and stylish way to elevate your wardrobe with bold colours and modern silhouettes. 

Credits: Rakul Preet Singh
