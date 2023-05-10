Bralette, slit-cut dress to tee: Samantha, Pooja Hegde to Vijay Deverakonda, celebs in Summer favorite tie-dye

From loose t-shirts to slit-cut dresses, your first choice for an everyday comfy look can be tie-dyed this summer. Season's favorite, tie-dye, dipped in pastel and rainbow-hued exudes hippy, chic vibes. Want to know how to pull off Summer's leading trend? Here's a look at fashion statements created by South celebs in tie-dye pieces and it is sure to fit everyone's liking.

From Samantha to Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan, here's a look at how celebs styled their tie-dye outfits

Samantha



Recently, Samantha was spotted wearing a slit-cut dress at the airport and we can't wait to replicate it. She styled her holiday-ready outfit with an oversized denim shirt and heels. This tropical print fits only makes us want to go on vacation.

Vijay Deverakonda



Flaunting his love for tie-dye, Vijay Deverakonda recently sported this comfy and cool shirt from his own clothing label, Rowdy. He styled it with formal pants, thus making it summer’s perfect carefree and laid-back look. Beat the heat in style!

Dulquer Salmaan



The stylish Dulquer Salmaan knows how to add joy and colors to his summertime wardrobe. DQ wore a pink and purple crewneck T-shirt from Off-White worth Rs 87,000 approx. He styled his airport look with joggers and white sneakers. The tee comes with the brand's signature arrows at the back.

Pooja Hegde



Pooja Hegde's vacation closet is worth stealing for. She has got the hottest swimwear collection and her love for tie-dye seems to have no stopping. Her pastel tie-dye bralette is a look we can't wait to replicate. One can team it up with denim shorts on your beach holiday and you are good to go for some gram-worthy pictures.

