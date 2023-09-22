Bride-to-be Parineeti Chopra's airport statement demands attention in bold red jumpsuit and stylish beige scarf

Guess who did we see at the airport with a glowing dose of impending bridal bliss? It was the gorgeous Parineeti Chopra! The Bollywood star is hitching her wagon soon to AAP politician Raghav Chadha and she's already lending us some solid style inspirations. Her amazing sense of elegance was on full display as she walked through the terminal. Parineeti looked effortlessly elegant and easygoing in a fashionable jumpsuit and a flowing scarf that underlined the wedding mood. With her hair styled open and round sunglasses lending a touch of glitz, Parineeti delighted.

Parineeti’s red jumpsuit style

The fashion-forward bride-to-be, Parineeti Chopra made a stunning style statement. What better way to do so than in a gorgeous red jumpsuit? Parineeti's sleeveless and wide-leg silhouette conveyed confidence and elegance while embracing this brilliant colour. The deep V-neck jumpsuit flattered her frame well. She chose to wrap her shoulders with a gorgeous scarf to lend a sense of refinement to the ensemble.

The Kesari actress’s beautiful attire was replete with some eye-catching accents. Let's start with those round sunglasses, which instantly brought a touch of coolness to her style. They complemented her casual yet stylish ensemble. Her gorgoeous white studs lent a touch of refinement to her whole look. But it was the blingy diamond ring on her left hand was what stole the show. Parineeti sealed the deal with a pair of golden flats that ensured both comfort and flair.

Take cues from this style

With all of the celebrations and preparations, planning a wedding may be daunting. But, hey, take a hint from Parineeti Chopra's modest yet lovely airport outfit, and you'll be just fine! Choose relaxed and comfortable attire for the days leading up to your wedding. Girl, keep things simple! Parineeti demonstrated that wearing bright colours during traveling to the wedding venue is a stylish option that deserves recognition. She went on to set a benchmark for brides who want to make a stunning style statement before their D-day. Swap hefty accessories for modest ones, like Parineeti did with her lovely white studs and a diamond ring.

