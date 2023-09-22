Bride-to-be Parineeti Chopra’s saree game is always on fleek; Take cues for the wedding season

When it comes to elegant and timeless fashion, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra consistently leaves us awe-struck with her saree choices. This talented and versatile actress has a knack for draping herself in the most stunning ethnic ensembles, making her a true fashion icon. As the wedding season approaches with her wedding festivities starting tomorrow, what better time to take cues from the Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue actress’ saree game and infuse some glamour and style into your wardrobe?

So, what are we waiting for? Why don’t we delve into six instances when the Animal actress absolutely wowed us with the magic of her sarees, proving that she is indeed a style queen? Are you ready?

6 times Parineeti Chopra wowed us with the magic of her sarees

The regal royal blue affair:

The pretty and talented Golmaal Again actress was seen wearing a gorgeous and resplendent blue drape from none other than Bollywood’s favorite designer, Manish Malhotra. The talented actress paired this saree with an embroidered border, with a matching sleeveless blouse with a deep, plunging neckline. Doesn’t she look awesome? The saree’s rich color and intricate design make it a perfect choice for a royal wedding or a grand reception.

The shimmery black pick:

In a gorgeous ethnic wear styled by the exceptional stylist, Tanya Ghavri, the talented Kesari actress chose to wear this exceptional sheer black saree laden with shiny sequin work. The talented diva chose to pair this stylish outfit with a matching full-sleeved lace blouse with a visibly sultry edge to her outfit. Doesn’t she look beyond just gorgeous? This piece is a perfect choice for a glamorous evening event or a cocktail party.

The sequin-laden blue ensemble:

The gorgeous Jabariya Jodi actress was recently seen wearing an exceptionally inexplicable Manish Malhotra saree in various hues of blue, which was a semi-sheer piece laden with sequin work. The gorgeous diva further chose to pair this ensemble with a sultry black sleeveless blouse with wide straps and a sweetheart neckline. We’re totally obsessed with this one. This saree is a testament to her bold style and is perfect for a sangeet ceremony or a festive occasion.

The black, white, and gold elegance:

In another ensemble which was styled by the incomparable Tanya Ghavri, the talented Meri Pyaari Bindu actress chose to wear a gorgeous saree with black and white stripes with a gorgeous traditional gold border at the edges. The diva further paired this with a dark black full-sleeved blouse which has gold foil floral embroidery all over it. Doesn’t she look magical? This saree is an excellent choice for a traditional wedding or a cultural event.

Advertisement

The timeless black drape:

The Ishaqzaade actress graced the occasion to inaugurate Trityaa Jewellery’s store in a gorgeous black saree by Manish Malhotra adorned with a heavily embroidered gold border. The talented diva chose to pair this with a matching full-sleeved velvet blouse with a high curved neckline and multi-colored embellished traditional details with bead droplets on the sleeves’ ends which adds to the outfit’s unique style. Doesn’t she look gorgeous? This ensemble is perfect for an evening reception or a grand gala.

The baby pink beauty:

In another gorgeous baby pink ethnic ensemble styled by none other than Tanya Ghavri, the talented Hasee Toh Phasee actress wore a ribbed baby pink saree, this ensemble’s style and texture added to her outfit’s overall allure. The diva further paired this with a matching full-sleeved pink, high-necked, and simply fitted blouse that highlighted all the diva’s curves. Doesn‘t she look exceptional? This ensemble is ideal for a day wedding or a festive celebration.

The talented Namaste England actress’ impeccable saree choices serve as a fashion inspiration for anyone looking to elevate their ethnic wear game. Her ability to effortlessly blend traditional elegance with modern style is truly commendable. Whether you’re a bride-to-be or just attending a wedding, taking cues from the diva’s saree collection will undoubtedly make you the center of attention. So, embrace the wedding season with the grace and glamour of Chopra and make a fashion statement that will leave a lasting impression.

So, which one of these outfits is your favorite? Share your thoughts and opinions with us in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Decoding Amy Jackson’s viral red Valentino shirt dress, hot black Roberto Cavalli gown, and grey Ferretti gown