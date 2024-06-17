Bride-to-be Radhika Merchant sails in style in a red Balmain striped rib-knit top for her pre-wedding festivities

Just because most of us do not spend much time lounging around on the deck of a cruise ship doesn’t mean we can't dress the part. No worries if you are landlocked. Seafaring pieces such as espadrilles, jersey tees, and Radhika Merchant’s outfit are chic choices, safe to wear to even the boardroom and brunches.

Masterfully minimal at its core, Merchant’s outfit may seem like an ordinary coupling of a top and pants, but there is certainly more to it. Her sleeveless Balmain top, crafted of striped rib-knit, highlights a sophisticated high neck and elegant button details. Complementing this, her wide-leg Sandro pants with decorative button fastenings elevate it further.

Radhika Merchant’s accessories and glam

Dressed in red, blue, and white maritime shades, her look leans toward the casual side without looking too casual. Driving all attention to her attire, Merchant kept accessories low-key, opting for just a hint of gold in her earrings and bracelet. She completed her look with Prada footwear that further strikes a nautical note, resembling the boat shoe.

There are countless ways to weave and plait your hair, adding a cool twist. For hair with a touch of ocean spirit, Radhika Merchant braided her long tresses into a ponytail. For your own style, you can experiment with beach waves, a messy bun, or a top knot.

Her crimson lipstick itself was the perfect accessory to the entire ensemble, but since she is the bride, she can afford to take the extravagant route. You might want to try bronzer for that sun-kissed glow and a bit of shimmer for that extra sparkle. Complete your glam with a nude lip color or a coral tint to really bring out that beach-ready vibe. Also, don't forget a good pair of sunnies!

Serving as the cornerstone of nautical style, a striped something is a must in any nautical-inspired summer wardrobe. Go the classic route with a simple formula, which is perfect: navy, white, and a stripe. Think breezy dresses paired with bucket hats, cropped tops with sweet sailor collars atop skirts, or puffed-sleeved blouses over billowing pants.

If you wish to stray away from stripes, play with sea-inspired prints and motifs such as anchors, ropes, compasses, and sailboats. Or shells, starfish, and sea creatures. Extend this theme to accessories like hats, handbags, and totes in jute or scarves featuring ocean hues.

