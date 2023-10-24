Brides-to-be, bookmark Shraddha Kapoor’s Chanderi silk lehenga set for your roka ceremony

Shraddha Kapoor, the epitome of beauty, never ceases to amaze us with her cute grin. She easily bewitched us with her latest Instagram post, leaving us in awe of her brilliant beauty. This time, however, she not only gave us her signature grin but also a spellbinding sight. Shraddha stole the show with her gorgeous appearance, which emanated elegance and grace. Her outstanding fashion sense, along with her natural charisma has elevated her to the status of a real fashion icon. Shraddha never ceases to captivate us. She continues to redefine beauty and inspires us with the flawless elegance of her looks. Let's take a look at her most recent outfit.

With the festive season in full swing, our favorite fashionista, Shraddha Kapoor, has yet again stunned us with her style choices. Her most recent lehenga style has much to be decoded and inspired by, from the beautiful stitching to the colors. So get ready for an unforgettable fashion adventure as we dig into Shraddha Kapoor's design choices and find the magic behind her stunning lehenga costume.

Shraddha Kapoor’s dreamy chanderi lehenga set

Shraddha Kapoor recently caught attention in a gorgeous pink lehenga ensemble. This appealing set included a blouse, lehenga, and dupatta, each of which added a distinct touch to the entire appearance. Shraddha's beautiful form was enhanced by the blouse's deep V-neckline and snug fit on the empire line. The half sleeves of the blouse nicely matched the entire design, adding a touch of elegance. The blouse was made of the finest raw silk fabric and featured gorgeous flower designs that were lovingly embroidered with white thread. This delicate design lent a feminine touch to the ensemble, making it a true showstopper.

Shraddha Kapoor's pink lehenga ensemble had floral patterns and embroidery with white thread on the top, as well as matching white thread embroidery and exquisite floral motifs on the lehenga. The lehenga, made of silk organza, had the ideal balance of rigidity and crispness, resulting in a flounce that was both exquisite and eye-catching. The silk organza fabric offered a luxurious touch to the outfit, increasing its overall attractiveness. Shraddha finished the ensemble with a similar sheer dupatta with ikat pattern embellishments on her left shoulder. The dupatta lent an ethereal touch to the dress, and Shraddha's choice to tuck it over her left shoulder added a sophisticated flare.

The lovely floral embroidered lehenga set was by the renowned brand Devnaagri . This gorgeous lehenga outfit costs Rs. 68,200 and was made of fine silk. This combination, with its beautiful embroidery and gorgeous design, was a must-have for anyone wishing to make a statement during the festive season.

Shraddha Kapoor’s hair, makeup, and accessories for this stunning lehenga set

Moving on to Shraddha Kapoor's hair and makeup, her hair was styled in a sleek low ponytail. Her hairstyle, with gelled hair and a neat middle parting, lent a sense of refinement to her entire image. Shraddha chose a matte finished base for her makeup, providing a beautiful canvas for her features. Her eyes were enhanced by a tiny line of eyeliner, and her lips were given a modest flash of color by the subdued-tone dark pink lipstick. Shraddha completed the outfit with a stone bindi, which added a traditional touch to her attire. Salomi Pillai was responsible for this stunning hairstyle, while Shraddha Naik was responsible for the makeup.

Advertisement

Her style was elegant and charming, and the combination of the embroidered lehenga, exquisite accessories, and flawless hair and makeup was extremely captivating. If you liked this look as much as we did, please leave a remark in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif channels sunshine vibes in stunning yellow saree with U-neck blouse, take cues