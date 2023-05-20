Cannes 2023: Diana Penty raises the glam quotient in custom Falguni and Shane Peacock golden co-ord set-PICS

Bollywood actresses such as Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made heads turn with their fashionable looks at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2023, which kicked off on May 16. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s red carpet look garnered a lot of attention recently. Now, Diana Penty is the latest celebrity to have made a fashion statement at Cannes 2023, and she rocked a custom Falguni and Shane Peacock golden co-ord set. The Cocktail actress shared gorgeous pictures of her glamorous first look from Cannes 2023, and Netizens are awestruck!

Diana Penty slays in a glittery crop top and matching skirt by Falguni and Shane Peacock at Cannes 2023

Diana Penty took to her Instagram to share her breathtaking pictures from Cannes. She is seen posing in a balcony, and she looks extremely glamorous in a custom couture look by Falguni and Shane Peacock. “All that glitters#Cannes2023,” she wrote, while sharing the pictures. She was seen wearing a sleeveless golden crop top that features jewel-toned crystals all over it. The silhouette of the matching fitted skirt looks flattering on Diana! She left her long straight hair open, and accessorized minimally with golden earrings and a few rings. Her makeup was on fleek, and Diana looked elegant, and chic!

“Stunning!” commented Athiya Shetty, while Dia Mirza dropped heart-eyed emojis on Diana Penty’s post. Check out the pictures of Diana Penty’s ultra-glamorous look at the Cannes Film Festival 2023!

Meanwhile, in a conversation with Lifestyle Asia, designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock explained Diana’s outfit, and said that it features elements that represent the essence of India. “The focal point of this ensemble lies in the elegant utilisation of gold thread, showcasing the impeccable mastery of Indian artisans through the renowned Badla technique. Carefully woven throughout the fabric, this intricate embroidery creates mesmerising patterns and designs, elevating the outfit into a work of art,” they said.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur in custom Falguni and Shane Peacock saree is our favourite sparkle story right now