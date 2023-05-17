Cannes 2023: Manushi Chhillar nails her debut glam look in a Fovari tiered gown styled with opulent jewelry

'Cannes' we take style inspiration from Manushi Chhillar forever? The Miss World 2017 winner made her debut at the 76th Film Festival in a white gown. It's safe to say that a modern-day fairy was spotted on the red carpet and she looked beautiful! With this, a new prediction is on our minds, and may we say it out loud? White gowns are a continued hit and will live life in 2023 no differently. They are commonly worn by brides on their wedding day, symbolizing purity, innocence, and tradition. In addition to weddings, white gowns may also be worn for other formal occasions, such as debutante balls, galas, or red-carpet events. They are typically chosen for their timeless and sophisticated appearance, and they can be accessorized with veils, jewelry, belts, or other decorative elements to complement the overall look.

The Samrat Prithviraj actor looked stunning in a Fovari gown. If this isn't how debuts are created, there isn't a better way. A piece curated for the Spring/Summer 2023 'Mount Everest' collection. The fine draping shown on other outfits too represented the rolling slopes of the mountaintops, and further details blossomed as a result of the influences chosen.

Manushi Chhillar looks phenomenal in a strapless gown

Chhillar's strapless haute couture ensemble featured a deep V neckline, a corseted and ruched bodice, vertical braided details, an attached tiered skirt defined by tulle placed gorgeously, a thigh-high slit and an elongated train. Sheefa J Gilani styled her up also with pointed-toe and transparent strappy heels from Sophia Webster with vibrant butterfly appliqué.

Pink and red often complement white beautifully and provide a touch of drama and elegance to your outfit. When pairing colorful heels with a white gown, you have the opportunity to create a striking and stylish contrast. Manushi went a little more with it as she donned a sparkling Zambian emerald and diamond necklace from Renu Oberoi luxury jewelry designer and a ring from Swarovski.

Her hair was tucked in at the back of her ears, straight and fully slay. Smokey eye makeup, a deep and glossy pout, and a matte base beautified her look even more.

Those packed calendars make all the sense when you have a devised plan to follow - what to wear and how to style it whether as a bride or a wedding guest. Find your solutions in gowns with flowy and loose silhouettes that allow for air circulation. A-line, empire waist, or maxi dresses are great options that provide comfort and elegance.

Choose gowns with open necklines like V-neck, sweetheart, or scoop necklines to keep your upper body cool as these can be no cumbersome in the summer heat. Additionally, gowns with open back details or delicate straps can add a touch of glamor while allowing for more breathability.

Complete your summer wedding look with lightweight and minimal accessories. Opt for delicate jewelry, a chic clutch, and comfortable yet classy heels. Consider a wide-brimmed hat or a fascinator for outdoor weddings to protect yourself from the sun while adding a fashionable touch.

