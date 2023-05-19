Cannes 2023: Manushi Chhillar's Gauri & Nainika printed gown is fabulously flower-powered

A pretty girl and peonies created a pleasant style story. You may or may not have heard of it and it's okay for you have us to narrate it in detail. Summer cannot get sweeter and we have pictures of Manushi Chhillar for proof. Her luxurious debut appearance at the International Film Festival was as top-tier as her latest look. Mostly dominated by gowns, she wore another statement one and we have only love to give to her Gauri & Nainika attire.

The gowns worn by Chhillar over the past few days were strapless, have you noticed? And, that is simply Summer. When the temperatures are extremely harsh, it's advisable to wear outfits that are free of sleeves and layers, that is, if you want to have a comfortably good OOTD moment. This style also showcases your collarbones while providing a fashionable look. You can find off-the-shoulder dresses in various lengths and patterns.

Manushi Chhillar looks beautiful in a strapless gown

The Samrat Prithviraj actress looked stunning in a tulle off-shoulder gown from the designers' Spring Summer 2023 collection. It was beautifully floor-sweeping and on-point with prints of peonies in red. Fortunately, it came with a cut-out detail placed to be displayed on the midriff and this is what makes it a lot more covetable. Her draped attire also had a criss-cross ruched tube and this is the kind of variety we dig. Sheefa J Gilani styled Manushi's Rs 175,000.00 gown with gold Givenchy Logo Heart studs from Viange Vintage worth Rs 23,500, Hammered Bangles Stack from Tulua, and tinted Prada Symbole sunglasses.

Her look featured a hairstyle that was not only straight but was also clipped at the back. To further wrap up, her makeup was done immaculately and flawlessly with nude blush and lipstick with a dash of sheen, yes, use your gloss, please!

To dress up for a party night, you're almost certainly going to choose conventional white, black, red, and hues alike. A gown is an attire that simply works. When it comes to choosing a gown for parties, the options are vast and varied, allowing you to express your personal style and make a statement. Sure, we all wear many for occasions, but when we want to look cool, comfy, and elevated, what do we consider? Can we say goodbye to standard looks? Manushi's outfit included prints and more than one color, which added to the fun.

Floral gowns can be a stunning choice for party nights, bringing a touch of elegance and intense appeal to your ensemble. Look for gowns with large-scale floral prints in rich and eye-catching colors. Opt for a full, voluminous skirt that creates a dramatic and glamorous look. Pair it with minimal accessories to let the gown be the focal point.

Also, cut-outs are a trendy and stylish choice for a season so humid. They offer a unique and modern twist to your ensemble while keeping you cool and a little too sexy. Look at how one star (cut-out detail) complimented the other star (Manushi).

Gauri & Nainika gowns are characterized by their feminine silhouettes, intricate detailing, and luxurious fabrics. Their designs often feature voluminous skirts, fitted bodices, and lovely prints. They are recognized for using vivid colors and dramatic draping to create a great blend of classic and contemporary styles.

The label offers a wide range of gowns suitable for various occasions, including red-carpet events, weddings, parties, and formal soirées that are also regularly favored by celebrities. Whether you want a flowing ball gown or a sleek mermaid silhouette, their designs include something for everyone's taste and body type.

