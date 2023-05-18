Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur delivers the most unique red carpet look with her 'hooded couture' outfit

Cannes Film Festival 2023 has kickstarted on a glamourous note and our Bollywood celebrities are making sure to keep us glued to the looks that they are serving at the prestigious global event. Although every actor is making sure to make heads turn but there is one name who is leaving us stunned with her fashion game at the festival this year. And this name is none other than Mrunal Thakur. The actress who is undoubtedly the next big thing in B-town has time and again proved that she is here to stay in the industry and carve her niche. The Gumraah actor took over Cannes with her first two looks of her casual OOTD from the French Riviera and now it is time to witness her third look.

Mrunal Thakur stuns in third look from Cannes Film Festival

Mrunal Thakur is acing her fashion game with one look after another at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. She has already successfully made two viral moments with two iconic fashion moments. Her sheer swimsuit combined with a shimmer jacket look and her first Indian look have both set the Internet ablaze. Now the actress has begun her day two of Cannes in an Anamika Khanna “hood couture” look, making her the only actress so far to sport a hooded look. Mrunal has defied the Cannes fashion statement, with one unexpected look after another which garnered her love from fans and praise from netizens. She finished the look with earrings from Diosa and shoes from Christian Louboutin. It is indeed a very different look and we bet fans are going to love it.

Check it out:

Mrunal Thakur on her Cannes debut

Ahead of her Cannes Film Festival 2023 debut, Mrunal Thakur expressed her excitement about making her debut at the renowned film festival. Speaking about her debut, Mrunal told Pinkvilla, "I am thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. I am looking forward to interacting with global filmmakers, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer."

