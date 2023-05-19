Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur in custom Falguni and Shane Peacock cut-out gown calls it a wrap like a bombshell

The chic Cannes Army features actress Mrunal Thakur and the designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock. When you think of a sartorial debut next time, let these names be the first to come to your mind and stay at the tip of your tongue. Pure luxury and a ball of glamour were the summaries of her striking looks so far. Three down already but we know we are due for a breakdown of her last look for the global event and that's why we have taken it up as our duty for the day.

Thakur signed off on an oomph-full note clad in a custom creation done by the stylish Peacocks'. She wore a white red carpet-sweeping attire. Details that took the sartorial things up a notch were multiple cut-outs, asymmetrically-layered ruffles, silk thread work embroidery, sequins, acrylic applique and opaque stones and of course the fully fanciful trail glammed up with faux feathers. It looked elite with how every aesthetic came together to serve and shine. Her appearance also included accessories from the nooks of the world and India of course from Christian Louboutin heels, drop earrings from Vandals, and a ring by Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery. She sported a sleek and gelled hairdo and makeup that suited her look.

What the Sita Ramam actress wore is an expert-level ensemble and if you're someone whose hands are itching for a change in 2023, we hope this look inspires you to make heads turn when you go for an informal gala.

White cut-out gowns can make a bold and fashion-forward statement at parties. The strategic cut-outs add an element of allure and modernity to the classic white gown. Her one-shoulder gown featured cut-outs that had stories of benefits of their own. We have detailedly explained this here. For a unique and asymmetrical look, consider a white gown with a one-shoulder design and cut-outs. This style draws attention to the shoulder and collarbone while creating a fashion-forward and contemporary statement.

A gown with side cut-outs can accentuate your waistline and create a visually interesting silhouette. The cut-outs can be placed strategically along the sides of the gown, offering a glimpse of skin and highlighting your curves. Front cut-outs too can be a daring choice. The cut-out can be in the form of a keyhole or a plunging neckline, adding a touch of sensuality while still maintaining sophistication.

The designers are widely recognized for their glamorous and high-end couture designs. Especially for their expertise in bridal gowns, evening gowns, and sarees too. They excel in incorporating feathers into their designs, which add a touch of drama, depth, and luxury to their creations. Feathers are employed as decorative elements often in clothes to create texture and dimension. Feathers can be used as elaborate appliqués, woven into the fabric, or as trim around hems, necklines, and sleeves. These accents lend a beautiful and airy appearance.

The use of feathers in their designs is meticulously executed, showcasing their attention to detail and craftsmanship as well. By combining feathers with their signature embroidery, crystals, and other embellishments, they create visually stunning and unique pieces that have become synonymous with their brand.

Do you love her out? Let us know in the comments section.

