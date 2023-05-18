Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur in custom Falguni and Shane Peacock saree is our favourite sparkle story right now

We're joining in on the sheer story, are you? There is nothing subtle about sheer outfits and that is something to believe for the second time. Mrunal Thakur, thank you for the sheer, thank you for the sparkle from Cannes. We've stepped into this week and beyond the Film festival and there is no saying 'Au Revoir' anytime soon. It's that time of the year when our Indian celebrities go all in on top-tier glamour - the current sartorial platter is hot damn! Have you seen the Jersey actress' debut look on the global red carpet event?

One debut meets another debut is just what sprung out on the day Thakur made her very first appearance. What a supremely proud moment! The actress and designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock teamed up to make a desi fashion statement and we cannot get over how striking her custom saree looks.

Mrunal Thakur makes a lovely debut in a sheer saree

The designers' unique and extravagant offerings have made them trailblazers in the Indian fashion industry, and they continue to push boundaries and captivate audiences with their creative vision. Their designs often feature intricate embellishments, unconventional silhouettes, and a fusion of Indian and Western elements. They are known for their expertise in using faux feathers, crystal embellishments, sequins, and other luxurious details that result in stunning pieces.

Regardless of the chatter about what brides can wear for wedding receptions, our first preference is this saree. Mrunal was styled by Rahul Vijay in a two-piece attire which was embellished with beads and sequins put on a see-through fabric. When a star meets another star, magic is what you get to see and so it happened traditionally and contemporarily. She dazzled in what looked like a floor-sweeping drape skirt teamed with a plunging neckline and a thin-strapped cropped blouse. It was the Sita Ramam actress' pallu that made for an elongated trail.

The stunner's look was accessorized with metallic silver pointed-toe pumps from Jimmy Choo and long glittery danglers from Outhouse Jewellery. Silver pumps come in a variety of designs and embellishments. Look for details that align with your style and the overall theme of the wedding. You can choose from classic pumps with a sleek and minimalistic design or opt for pumps with embellishments like rhinestones, sequins, or delicate beading for a more glamorous and eye-catching look.

Her breezy look also featured a hairdo with a side partition, metallic eyeshadow, a glossy pout, and black kohl.

Sheer fabrics, such as net, organza, and chiffon, are used to create sarees that offer a delicate and ravishing appeal, making the bride also feel radiant and beautiful on her special day. While colors like red, maroon, and gold are famous options, brides also make fashion waves with pastels, blush tones, ivory, silver, and even bolder shades today. You can also layer this fabric with additional fabrics or underlayers for modesty or added dimension. A solid-colored inner lining can provide coverage, while sheer overlays can add a sense of depth and texture to the saree.

What makes a saree look modern, do you think? Drapes styles and silhouettes. And, Pre-stitched sarees, which come with pleats and pallu already in place, are convenient options. Some have pre-draped or pre-stitched pleats, allowing for easy wear and a structured look. The pallu may be styled in unique ways, such as draped over one shoulder or pleated in a cascading manner. Experiment with different necklines, sleeve lengths, and back designs to create trendy blouses that complement the saree. Off-shoulder, cold-shoulder, halter-neck, and backless blouses are some of the popular choices.

