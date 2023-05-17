Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur oozes hotness in Dhruv Kapoor's sequined jacket, lace pants over a black swimsuit

Mrunal Thakur has undoubtedly become the next big thing in Bollywood. With her brilliant acting skills and her cuteness, the actress has proved her versatility and made it clear that she is here to stay. Her fans were elated when the news of the Jersey actress going to the Cannes Film Festival came out. Well, fans were waiting with bated breaths to see what she has in store for all of us and indeed it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the wait was worth it. Mrunal Thakur has officially taken over Cannes with her first look of her casual OOTD from the French Riviera.

Mrunal Thakur’s first look from Cannes Film Festival

Mrunal Thakur took to her Instagram handle to share her first look at Cannes Film Festival. Styled in a Dhruv Kapoor jacket over a netted bodysuit by Studio Verandah, the glittery outfit was complimented by earrings from Vandals World and Christian Louboutin shoes. Mrunal Thakur looks every bit stunning and is giving the perfect first OOTD of hers ahead of her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival. She has left her hair open and curled it. With nude lips and smoky eyes, the actress looked every bit gorgeous and was ready to cast her magic spell. Sharing her pictures, she captioned it, “I didn’t come this far to only come this far.”

Check it out:

Mrunal Thakur on her Cannes debut

Ahead of her Cannes Film Festival 2023 debut, Mrunal Thakur expressed her excitement about making her debut at the renowned film festival. Speaking about her debut, Mrunal told Pinkvilla, "I am thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. I am looking forward to interacting with global filmmakers, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer."

