Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan in an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla saree is desi and contemporary chic personified

It's that chic time of the week when we've landed on a reference for a monochrome saree. What an incredible trend! It's been a glam minute (Okay, hours) since Sara Ali Khan made her second appearance at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival in designer desi attire. In a world full of incredibly perfect black-and-white sarees, it's hard to not commit to one. Our brain is ticking along evoking genuine interest to replicate her look displayed at the French resort town, what about you? A few minutes into this guide, you will know how to surprise yourself with the best look for a wedding guest.

Khan kickstarted her debut at the Film Festival in a lehenga set and she again wore an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla couture. Her ever-trusting approach to rocking ethnic ensembles proves that catching up with her looks and taking this very spree ahead will be an exemplary exercise. At some point we've all had to cut our teeth at fashion, now we're all not any less confident to wear anything, ace anything. Here are tips to draw your own compliment-giving crowd in a saree (wink, wink).

Sara Ali Khan looks majestic in a monochrome saree

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress looked regal in an off-white outfit. It was an impressive take on a saree - it comes with a contemporary twist and is broken down into a two-piece skirt and blouse look. She wore a chamois satin fabric skirt with an attached and elongated flowy drape which was draped by Dolly Jain. This not only created the illusion of a saree but also the pallu placed on her hand indicated so. It had a border enhanced with tiny beads and crystals, together that created motifs.

She teamed it with a halter neck blouse which was embellished the same as the skirt but looked entirely different in terms of design pattern. Her getup was accessorized with studded earrings and a layered and chunky necklace made from pearls. A pearl necklace is a classic and versatile accessory that can be worn with a variety of outfits, including sarees. You can opt for a single strand of pearls for a simple and refined look or choose a multi-strand necklace for a more elaborate and statement-making appearance.

The Kedarnath actress' retro look also included winged eyeliner, blush, lipstick, an updo and more.

Monochrome sarees have a timeless and classic look to them. They can be dressed with contrasting blouses and accessories for a stunning effect, or with matching shades for a monochromatic approach. A monochromatic saree's simplicity allows for experimentation with different blouse designs, embroidery, and decorations to enhance the overall look.

They are a terrific choice for a formal event, a festive occasion, or even a casual gathering. They ooze sophistication and may be accessorized to fit a variety of styles and tastes.

When wearing black and white sarees for weddings, it's essential to balance the colors with your accessories. Select statement jewelry, such as silver or gold pieces, to give a color push that can help elevate your overall look. Additionally, choose the right hairstyle and makeup to complement the elegance of the saree.

Advertisement

Blouses play a crucial role in completing the overall look of a saree ensemble. They can enhance the beauty of the saree and add a touch of personal style. Additionally, pay attention to the fitting and ensure that it is tailored to your measurements for a comfortable and flattering look.

Advertisement

Do you love her look? Let us know in the comments section.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor got her hands on the perfect Summer blues in a printed Rag & Bone tee and co-ordinated set