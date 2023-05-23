Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone makes smashing debut in Maria Kokhia maxi dress; Dons ruffled crop top for next look

Sunny Leone captured the spotlight as she made her dazzling debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Amidst the flurry of captivating headlines, Sunny Leone has once again stolen hearts, this time with her extraordinary fashion choices on the prestigious Cannes red carpet. The talented actress graced the event to promote her highly anticipated film, "Kennedy," which has been bestowed the remarkable distinction of being the only Indian film selected by the esteemed Cannes jury for a Midnight screening this year.

Sunny Leone’s debut on the 2023 Cannes Film Festival red carpet

For her debut on the 2023 Cannes Film Festival red carpet, Sunny Leone donned a stunning Maria Kokhia cut-out maxi dress. The one-shoulder green satin maxi dress looked oh-so-chic, and featured a balloon sleeve. The gown had a cutout at the waist, and a thigh-high slit that made the dress look ultra-glamorous! Check out her pictures below.

Sunny Leone teams Gemy Maalouf ruffled crop top with sleek white pants at Cannes 2023

For the next look at Cannes 2023, Sunny Leone radiated timeless charm as she posed for the shutterbugs in a captivating ensemble. Her classic black-and-white combination, a testament to eternal style, left onlookers in awe. With a black off-shoulder crop top by the renowned designer Gemy Maalouf, perfectly paired with sleek white pants from the esteemed brand BCBGMAXAZRIA, Sunny managed to strike a balance between casual comfort and chic sophistication.

Styled by the esteemed Hollywood stylist Ilya Vanzato, Sunny let her wavy bob cascade freely, adding an air of effortless grace to her overall look. Her choice of a nude glossy lip and fresh, luminous makeup perfectly complemented her sun-kissed complexion, creating a mesmerizing aura befitting the enchanting Cannes atmosphere.

Notably, Sunny Leone joined the ranks of illustrious Hollywood and Bollywood personalities, including Kristina Liliana Nova, Paola Zurita, Stefania Christian, Josephine Skriver, Masoom Minawala, Helly Shah, Sonia Ben Ammer, Christine Quinn, and more, who have previously showcased the iconic designs of Gemy Maalouf and BCBGMAXAZRIA.

Sunny Leone's ascent in the world of entertainment is nothing short of remarkable, and her devoted fans eagerly await the release of "Kennedy" in India.

