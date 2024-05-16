Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai looks no less than a floral fairy in her black gown adorned with a long trail and 3D golden flowers

Every year, the prestigious Cannes Film Festival takes place in Cannes, France, to endorse the best international movies. In 2024, the event went ahead as usual, representing various movies from across the globe while uniting filmmakers, actors, and industry players to appreciate cinema.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the reigning queen of Bollywood, has made a stunning return to the Cannes Film Festival red carpet this year. Every year, her fans and fashion enthusiasts await her appearance, and once again, she didn’t disappoint. Let’s break down Aishwarya’s Cannes 2024 look.

Aishwarya Rai’s Cannes 2024 look

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, known for her elegance, turns heads with a mesmerizing creation by designers Falguni and Shane Peacock. Her stunning gown definitely grabbed eyeballs with its exquisite details and elegant designs. Her dress features a sleek black bodycon silhouette with a sweetheart neckline, accentuating the actress’ frame.

Looking closely at the former Miss World's outfit, we can see that her gown has intricate fabric draped over it, forming delicate flowers that add a touch of romance. The bodice of her dress is adorned with golden zig-zag 3D patterns, adding a hint of sparkle to the overall ensemble.

But the real showstopper of her outfit is the long trail of the gown, adorned with big 3D golden flowers that cascade behind her, creating a sense of drama and grandeur. Her extravagant train and regal outfit truly made her look like the queen of the red carpet.

Furthermore, the exaggerated white ruffled sleeves add to the drama, giving her gown volume and creating a striking contrast.

With her gown, the Devdas actress once again cemented her status as a true fashion icon and also proved why she is one of the most celebrated stars at the Cannes Film Festival.

Aishwarya Rai’s glam and accessories

The Dhoom 2 actress’s stunning appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 is not only defined by her breathtaking gown but also by her carefully chosen accessories and makeup that perfectly complements her look.

Her meticulously chosen accessories feature golden oversized hoops, keeping her jewelry minimal yet impactful. Her hoops also complemented the golden flowers on her trail and did not overpower the intricate details of her gown.

Her makeup is impeccably executed, enhancing her features. The Hum Dil Chuke actress sported classic cat eyeliner, accentuating her eyes and adding a hint of drama. Her cheeks are delicately flushed with rosy blush, giving her complexion a radiant glow.

For her lips, the actress chose to go with nude lipstick, and her brows elegantly arched, framing her face and adding definition to her eyes. She also opted for a soft wash of pink for eyeshadow, which adds a touch of warmth and femininity to her eye makeup. Completing her look, Aishwarya styled her hair in a simple yet elegant manner, opting for a middle part and leaving her hair cascading down her shoulders.

Aishwarya Rai continues to reign supreme on the red carpet, leaving a lasting impression with her unforgettable fashion moments. The Falguni and Shane Peacock gown she wore will surely go down as one of the most memorable looks at the Cannes 2024 Film Festival.

