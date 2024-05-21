Cannes 2024: Amy Jackson steals spotlight on red carpet in exquisite black gown by Princess Sirivannavari, aces dramatic eyes

British actress and model Amy Jackson recently attended the premiere of the film Horizon: An American Saga, directed by Kevin Costner, at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and gave us a stellar fashion moment. Amy walked the red carpet in a striking black gown.

The Crakk actress’s outfit is the perfect symphony of drama and modern minimalism. Here are all the details you need to know about her princess-worthy look.

Amy Jackson makes statement in a black dress with OTT puffed sleeves

The English beauty’s off-shoulder gown was taken from the Autumn-Winter 2024-2025 collection of the South Asian luxury fashion brand Sirivannavari. Conceptualized by a real-life princess, Amy’s statuesque black Moiré silk gown has an off-the-shoulder style with a cut-out at the waist and a keyhole detail at the front.

Further, the gown’s floor-skimming column-shaped bottom also has a slit at the back. The exquisite silken fabric with the hypnotic texture of water waves shined subtly on the red carpet.

But the main element of the dress that commanded attention was its sculpted, over-the-top, puffy organza sleeves that unfurled around the shoulder like deep, inky dark clouds. Extra up top and sleek at the bottom, the classic monochromatic gown is amplified with intriguing textures and silhouettes, making Amy's look fashion-forward.

The Singh Is Bliing actress accessorized her look with yellow diamond earrings, a necklace, and rings from Chopard. The tennis necklace, square-cut drop earrings, and sparkling rings in soft, amber hues elevated her chic black ensemble with ample bling and even more luxury. Her outfit was completed with black satin heels from Santoni.

Amy Jackson glams up with a side-swept updo and bronzed make-up

Amy Jackson’s red carpet glam was done by Sir John, Killian Pairs’s Make-up Creative Director. She looked resplendent with perfectly brushed eyebrows, while her blue eyes were complemented with smoky and shimmery bronze eyeshadow, smudged expertly for a smoldering look.

Her high cheekbones were brushed with a muted rose blush, echoed in her pinky nude lips filled with a matte Le Rouge liquid lipstick in the shade ‘Nude in Bed.’ Amy sported a classic up-do by hair stylist Louise Garnier in a French twist style.

This year at Cannes, we witnessed mainstream celebrities walking the red carpet in dramatic looks but struggling to make the right impact on fans and fashion critics. Amy’s scintillating, bronzy monochrome look truly hit the mark when it comes to achieving flawless red-carpet glamor.

An iconic outfit made by royalty, topped with stunning jewelry and sultry glam, the Robot 2.0 actress’s winning look is one of the most well-executed at this year’s Cannes red carpet. Pull out your pen and paper, everyone, as Amy Jackson is serving lessons on how to show up on the red carpet and steal the spotlight.

What do you think of Amy’s princess-made Cannes look? Share your views by leaving a comment.

