Cannes 2024: Who wore what in Cannes; Aishwarya Rai to Selena Gomez, a roundup of fashion highlights

The Cannes Film Festival is underway in Cannes, France. The festival is not renowned only for its cinematic brilliance but has also become a global stage for haute couture and high fashion. As the world’s most glamorous stars descend upon the French Riveria, the red carpet transforms into a dazzling runway for sartorial splendour.

From iconic Hollywood celebrities to Bollywood to rising international talents, the festival attracts an assemblage of fashion icons, each vying to make a memorable style statement. Let's explore the exciting world of fashion at Cannes to find out about the stars that adorned the show with elegant classics this year.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai, known for her timeless beauty, stunned in a regal gown adorned with intricate details coming from designer Falguni & Shane Peacock. Her gown featured a structured body-hugging fit with golden zig-zag details.

In contrast, her gown has white billowy sleeves and a long trail for dramatic effect which features golden 3D hand-beaten flowers. The actor went for winged eyeliner and pink lipstick in terms of makeup with huge golden hoops to finish her red carpet look.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone brought a lot of drama and sparkle to the red carpet in plum colours coming from Louis Vuitton. Her gown was dripping in sequins.

For accessories, she skipped jewellery in favour of dangler hoops and statement bracelets. She finished her look by styling her hair in loose waves.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez for her Cannes look picked a black and white gown that featured an eye-catching off-shoulder neckline with a shawl-like collar in white. Her body-hugging dress had a column skirt, which flowed elegantly to her ankles, highlighting her curves.

Luxurious diamond accessories, such as a stunning Bulgari choker necklace and matching chandelier earrings, perfectly complemented her outfit and gave off a vintage movie star vibe.

The actress went for a subdued yet elegant make-up look that included a delicate pink lip, winged eyeliner, and pale shimmering eyeshadow with a red manicure giving her monochrome look a pop of colour. Her hair was styled in a high ponytail with curled curtain fringe, perfectly framing her face.

Kiara Advani

Bollywood star Kiara Advani dazzled in a series of glamorous outfits, cementing her status as a rising fashion icon on the international stage. For her first look, the actress dressed elegantly in a flowing white Prabal Gurung gown which had a belt detailing with thigh-high slit and plunging neckline. She accessorised it with pearl earrings and her make-up featured a matte base, coral lips, and nude tint.

For her second appearance, the actress wore a body-hugging orange gown from label Alaia. The figure-hugging ensemble came with an open back and overall ruched design.

Advani opted for a simple makeup look, going for a flawless matte-finished base and natural lips to let her outfit steal the show. Her oversized gold accessories were a powerful statement of charm and drama. For a more put-together appearance, the actress also wore her hair in a ponytail with a centre part.

For her final appearance, the actress spread vintage charm in a breathtaking gown designed by Nedret Taciroglu. Her gown featured a pink corseted bodice crafted from satin and a long black skirt with a trail flowing beneath the waist.

The eye-catching element of her gown was an OTT bow in pink which gave a romantic aesthetic to her look. She finished her look with pink-toned make-up and a knotted bun.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita made her debut at Cannes dressed in a purple jumpsuit with Namrata Joshipura. Her jumpsuit's deep V neckline drew attention to her neck and gave it a somewhat seductive edge. The ensemble also had striking features around the waist, including a metal ring looping around the top and bottom.

Her jumpsuit's distinctively embroidered cape-style sleeves were its standout feature. It had a dramatic and glamorous touch thanks to its dazzling accents and flared leg design.

Meryl Streep

Legendary actress Meryl Streep picked a white gown coming from Dior. Her gown featured a draped bodice with a V neckline and floor length. She held a white clutch in the shape of an octane. The chic clutch design was a statement piece in and of itself, and it went wonderfully with her ensemble.

Her jewellery selection really made a statement. To add a little glitz to her otherwise monochromatic ensemble, Streep wore gorgeous diamond earrings from Indian designer Hanut Singh on her ears.

So far, the Cannes Film Festival has been nothing short of a treat for fashion enthusiasts and celebrities alike. Celebs are showcasing one stunning look after another, and we are definitely not complaining. The Cannes Festival will continue until May 25, and we can hardly wait to see more of the celebs' looks.

