8 celebrity travel outfits for every woman on the go; From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt

Our Bollywood divas know how to dress stylishly on vacation. Stars like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Tamannaah Bhatia always look perfectly put together when traveling.

From casual chic to glamorous gowns, these leading ladies show creative and admirable fashion sense on their holidays. Their travel style provides useful ideas for looking fabulous on our own trips.

Best celebrity travel outfits ideas for women

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone styled an of-the-moment, oversized jacket outfit beautifully. She wore a long sleeve white shirt paired with traditional, wide leg black jeans. Her statement jacket was a timeless wool Louis Vuitton varsity style, featuring red, white and blue knit patches with LV logos. Her polished look combined fashionable luxury with a high fashion varsity jacket trend. She highlighted her ability to effortlessly pull off a trendy but chic travel ensemble.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday's newest ensemble is surely giving us some travel ideas! She wore a black crop top with a gorgeous V-neckline and long sleeves, giving off a relaxed yet elegant attitude. She finished the appearance with fitted beige pants, which provided a sense of refinement to the ensemble. But the true icing on the cake was her pick of a travel necessity: a donut print travel cushion!

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif epitomizes comfortable yet stylish travel clothing. She effortlessly redefined jetset style in an oversized blue V-neck shirt with billowy bell sleeves and eccentric flared jeans with frayed hems. The laidback but elegant outfit blends comfort and polish. Her chic black eyeglasses add refinement. Katrina always finds the ideal balance of ease and fashion in her outfits. With her relaxed yet glamorous look, she proves herself a travel style icon.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani sported a chic airport outfit that blended comfort and style. A casual beige top matched with eye-catching bright orange slacks. The standout was her sophisticated blazer with notched lapels and buttons. Pairing it with wide-leg jeans gave off a relaxed vibe. She kept things simple, forgoing any embellishments for basic travel comfort. Along with comfortable sneakers, her outfit was both laidback and stylish. She proved she can pull off a trendy travel ensemble that's also effortless and easygoing. Overall, it was sophisticated yet comfortable airport fashion.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looked ethereal in a chanderi pearly white kurta ensemble. This stunning suit has 3/4th sleeves and a beautiful round collar for a traditional style. The gorgeous red threadwork embroidery that covers the kurta set, however, truly distinguishes it, adding a splash of color. With beautiful lace detailing on the neckline, sleeves, hemline, and even the dupatta borders, the attention to detail is stunning. She was seen carrying a sleek black handbag, which complemented her appearance with sophistication and usefulness. She wore exquisite drop earrings that provided a bit of glitter to her overall outfit. Alia's exquisite low bun hairstyle provided comfort while also achieving key fashion goals.

Kriti Sanon

The Dilwale actress was spotted turning heads with her understated elegance in a gorgeous winter attire as she arrived at the airport in style. This look included a bright green oversized knit cardigan with a high neck, long sleeves, and side slits for comfort. For a casual yet contemporary look, Kriti Sanon combined the elegant ribbed sweater with light blue washed-off denim jeans. She completed her smart vacation attire with lovely white shoes.

Mira Rajput

At the airport, Mira Rajput proudly welcomed the start of the winter fashion season. Wearing a ribbed black and blue sweater that was creatively draped with eye-catching pin decorations on the front, she nailed the color-blocked style. The textured pullover was wonderfully combined with slim-fitting black ripped black jeans for an undeniably trendy look. She brought her travel necessities in a tote bag that she held in her hands. She finished off her appearance with high boots.

Tamannaah Bhatia

The Jailer star looked stunning in a gorgeous dark green co-ord costume! Her style was impeccable, as she donned a puffy jacket with a massive flap collar and long sleeves. Tamannah wore the jacket open, revealing a deep scoop neckline top in the same alluring dark green tone. The matching green trousers, which had a regular fit, complemented the complete ensemble. She completed her stunning look with a pair of exquisite black sunglasses. The wonderful brown purse she was carrying made the ideal travel accessory! With its glossy texture finishing, the bag exuded elegance and flare.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

