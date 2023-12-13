Check out 7 biggest celebrity-approved makeup trends of the year 2023

In the ever-evolving world of glamor, celebrities serve as trendsetters, influencing beauty enthusiasts worldwide. As we step into 2023, the beauty landscape has witnessed a fascinating shift towards subtlety, embracing simplicity and elegance. We’re in love with all of these incredible makeup trends, aren’t you?

From the ethereal glow of dewy glass makeup to the allure of classic red lips, let’s delve into the seven most significant celebrity-approved makeup trends that shaped the year.

7 Top Celebrity-Approved Makeup Trends of The Year 2023

1. The subtle makeup trend:

In a refreshing departure from the bold and dramatic, many actresses like Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani are opting for subtle makeup looks that complement even the most extravagant outfits. Featuring mascara-laden lashes, delicate eyeshadows, perfectly shaped eyebrows, and muted lipstick hues, this trend epitomizes sophistication and refinement.

2. The dewy glass makeup look

Championed by luminary queen, Kareena Kapoor Khan the dewy glass makeup trend offers a lightweight and enduring alternative to heavy makeup. Its glossy finish imparts a radiant, healthy glow, making it an ideal choice for the summer months. Explore the magic of dewy makeup and bask in its timeless allure.

3. The latte makeup trend:

Makeup looks that head into the world of warm, earthy tones of the latte makeup trend, as exemplified by Tara Sutaria and Alia Bhatt. With a focus on shades of brown and nude, this trend accentuates natural beauty, with the perfect blend of contour, blush, and a captivating winged eyeliner.

4. The clean girl makeup trend:

Merging a crisp and well-kept aesthetic with the ‘less is more’ mantra, the clean girl makeup trend has seamlessly transitioned from fashion to beauty. Discover the effortless allure of this trend, showcased prominently on almost every female celebrity’s Instagram, as it continues to redefine contemporary elegance.

5. The classic red lipstick trend:

Timeless and bold, the classic red lipstick trend remains a perennial favorite among celebrities. Embrace the iconic allure of a red pout, a beauty statement that transcends trends and adds a touch of glamour to any look.

6. The smokey eyeliner trend:

Janhvi Kapoor and Kriti Sanon lead the way in welcoming the alluring charm of the smokey eyeliner trend. Elevate your gaze with the subtle intensity of smokey eyes, a makeup technique that exudes sophistication and mystery.

7. The nude-colored lipstick trend:

Let’s go on a journey into understated elegance with the nude-colored lipstick trend, as accepted and taken in by Katrina Kaif and Kriti Sanon. Discover the versatility and timeless appeal of neutral lip shades that effortlessly complement various styles and occasions.

As we explore celebrity-approved makeup trends for 2023, it’s evident that elegance and simplicity are at the forefront. Whether you opt for the dewy glow, the incomparable allure of classic red lips, or experiment with subtle nuances, let these trends inspire your beauty journey. The canvas is yours; paint it with the colors of sophistication and grace that define the glamor of 2023.

So, are you feeling inspired? Which one of these trends is your favorite? Share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

