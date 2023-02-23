Chiffon sarees to all-white outfits: 5 fashion trends inspired by Yash Raj Films over the years

Life imitates art, and those who need proof of that fact can simply observe how influential Bollywood films have been in shaping our culture. Iconic movies throughout the years have been trendsetters when it comes to things like language, hairstyles, and even fashion. To this day, many draw inspiration from the clothing styles displayed on the big screen by Bollywood actors. Speaking of which, Yash Raj Films have undoubtedly contributed to the diversity of fashion in the country for many years now! Movies from the production house, both old and new, have started numerous fashion trends that are still in vogue. Let’s take a look at the fashion fads and trends that Yash Raj Films have set over the years! Chiffon sarees

You know it’s a YRF classic, if a song features the actress draped in gorgeous chiffon saree dancing through picturesque natural landscapes. The gorgeous actresses fashioning bright chiffon drapes on-screen brought those sarees to the mainstream. In Chandni, Sridevi was seen running across in a yellow chiffon saree, and the look lives in our heads rent-free, even years later! And who can forget Rekha’s stunning red chiffon saree look in Silsila? All-white outfits

Did you know Sridevi was skeptical to wear all white outfits in Chandni? Yes, that’s true. In Netflix’s docu-series The Romantics, it is revealed that Sridevi’s mother told Yash Chopra that the colour white isn’t considered festive. Sridevi herself walked up to him and said the colour looks dull. Yash Chopra asked her to have faith in his vision. Sridevi's white attires in the film Chandni were mesmerizing. Her famous all-white churidar set look remains timeless! \ Rani Mukerji’s kurta-patiala look in Bunty Aur Babli

Rani Mukerji’s outfits in Bunty Aur Babli were all the rage when the movie released. She popularised the short kurta-patiala look, and was seen acing the bright, quirky prints excellently! The jhola along with her ethnic attire was also unmissable, and became quite a trend. Shah Rukh Khan’s sweater look in Mohabbatein

SRK can be credited for popularising a lot of fashion trends such as the leather jacket, muscle fit T-Shirts, berets, bandanas, you name it. However, nothing beats his knitted sweater over-the-shoulder style he had in Mohabbatein. The idol for young lovers in the movie also became a fashion icon who popularized the look. Athleisure inspired from Dil Toh Pagal Hai and Mohabbatein

Not a day goes by without social media being flooded with Bollywood actresses’ pap pictures in their "gym looks". The athleisure look is nothing new, and has in fact been a recurring feature of YRF films. We saw Karisma Kapoor’s athleisure look in Dil Toh Paagal Hai and Shamita Shetty's black athleisure in Mohabbatein way before athleisure was a trend among B-town celebs.

