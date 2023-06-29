Sonam Kapoor redefines saree fashion at UK PM Rishi Sunak's reception, adds contemporary touch with overcoat

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, renowned for her impeccable sense of style, has once again turned heads with her stunning fashion statement. Sonam Kapoor recently attended a reception hosted by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, where she beautifully fused traditional Indian attire with a contemporary twist.

The OG fashionista showcased her unique fashion sense by donning a saree paired with an overcoat, effortlessly blending Indian and Western elements. This innovative combination serves as a testament to Sonam Kapoor’s role as a trendsetter and her ability to modernize traditional fashion. Let’s dive right in and take a closer look at her entire outfit.

Sonam Kapoor rocked a light-green and white fusional ethnic outfit

Over the years, Sonam Kapoor has established herself as a trendsetter, fearlessly embracing fashion risks and introducing novel concepts to the industry. From red-carpet appearances to promotional events, Sonam has consistently pushed the boundaries of Indian fashion, incorporating global influences and creating a unique signature style.

The saree, a traditional Indian garment, has been an integral part of Indian culture for centuries. It is a symbol of elegance, grace, and tradition. However, Sonam Kapoor’s recent fashion choice of light green floral saree by Rohit Bal, at the reception for UK PM Rishi Sunak demonstrated how this timeless attire can be given a contemporary twist. By combining a saree with a white overcoat with flowers, Sonam Kapoor introduced an element of Western fashion into the ensemble while retaining the essence of the saree. Her outfit, styled by Rhea Kapoor, was completed with statement earrings from Dhuri by Madhurima Singh, an elegant ring from Amrapali Jewels, and gorgeous juttis from Fizzi Goblet. Meanwhile, her hair was styled in loose curls by Pete Burkill, and her makeup look was completed with a beautiful red lip by Ganga, they perfectly elevated her outfit.

As she shared pictures of her outfit to Instagram, Sonam wrote, “Representing in @rohitbalofficial for the reception at 10 Downing Street to celebrate UK India week. What a beautiful day and so happy I got to wear a sari in the gorgeous London summer.” Many of her friends, fans, followers, and even her husband, rushed to shower her with love, respect, and compliments on the same post. By combining elements from cultures, Sonam Kapoor once again, proved that fashion is not confined to rigid rules but can be a canvas for individual expression.

So, what did you think about this chic and modern twist? Would you want to recreate her outfit? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani stuns in serene white Anarkali suit at Satyaprem Ki Katha screening, twins with Sidharth Malhotra