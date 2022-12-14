Decode Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan’s sexy looks from Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang' with stylist Shaleena

Pathaan is not just a name of a film but it is an emotion of thousands of fans who have been waiting with bated breaths to watch Shah Rukh Khan on the silver screens. Well, not many efforts need to be put in when it comes to spreading SRK’s charm amongst the audiences. And we bet you too must have been drooling over his chiseled body and packs ever since the first looks and posters have been released. Well, currently the first song from the movie, Besharam Rang has become the talk of the town. We have seen Deepika Padukone in a hot avatar even before but this song will see her in an all-new hot avatar. Scroll down to decode the sexy beach wear of Deepika and SRK and hear what stylist Shaleena Nathani has to say about belting jaw-dropping looks for the stars. Shah Rukh Khan’s green-printed open-buttoned shirt look

Ever seen a man in his late fifties look so hot? Well, we wouldn’t want to repeat the fact that Shah Rukh Khan is 57 and still managing to give young girls all the jitters with his looks. His green printed shirt with open buttons and a long chain, bun and black sunglasses are enough to make us drool over him.

Shah Rukh Khan’s sheer white shirt look Looking so cute and handsome at the same time should be a punishable crime. Shah Rukh Khan killing us with those dimples in this sheer white shirt look is just priceless.

Shah Rukh Khan shirtless look It cannot get hotter than this. Shah Rukh Khan and his six packs are the perfect beach look.

Stylist Shaleena Nathani on styling SRK Shaleeni Nathani adds, “for Shah Rukh, we’ve been able to do a little anti-fit, cool shirt and gave him a lot of accessories. He is presented as a guy who throws his clothes on together but in a very sexy way, like making it look like we’ve unbuttoned his shirt. The attitude with which he has worn his clothes is very chill and easy.” Deepika Padukone’s yellow monokini with cuts look Deepika Padukone flaunts her perfect curves and sets the pool on fire with her swag walk in this yellow monokini. The monokini has a cut on the tummy and is attached from the top with the help of a ring making it look stylish.

Deepika Padukone’s golden monokini with a printed shirt look The slay queen is surely setting the internet on fire with her golden monokini that she layered with a printed sheer shirt.

Deepika Padukone’s sequined top with sequined short sarong look The purple loses fitted sequined bralette paired with an aqua blue and greenish short sarong is just a cherry on the cake for this very hot song.