Decoding Hansika Motwani's wedding look in Rimple and Harpreet red lehenga
Hansika Motwani looked breathtaking on her special day. Her bridal look in red lehenga can literally transcend one to a royal era.
The new bride, Hansika Motwani took the traditional route of wearing a red lehenga for the pheras with Sohael Khaturiya. While pastels and ivory are big-time in trend, Hansika made a radiant bride in a red outfit designed by New Delhi-based courtiers Rimple and Harpreet. To start with, Hansika looked breathtaking on her special day. The lehenga woven with an old-world charm with signature gold accents is all things royal.
The outfit can literally transcend one to a royal era. The handcrafted skirt is made of resham zardozi, Kashmiri tilla, dabka, naqshi, sequins, pearls. She wore the skirt with a heavily embellished blouse and a red regal giving-look dupatta that is layered with a handcrafted bandhej pattern. The tulle dupatta with having zardozi border completes the bridal look. The outfit has been designed in the most authentic way.
The groom wore an ivory silk sherwani with embroidery and gold work.
Keep reading for a closer look at Hansika Motwani's outfit and jewellery:
Jewellery
Hansika chose to wear maang teeka instead of matha patti and accessorised the look with a choker set and matching jhumka earrings. As she decided to go the traditional route, the Maha actress wore red chooda with kaleere.
One can see in the photos, the groom, Sohael Khaturiya holding the hand of his beaming wife wearing a sherwani set complete with a saffa. You can take inspiration from the newlyweds to wear a similar look if you are tying the knot soon.