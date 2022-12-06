Decoding Hansika Motwani's wedding look in Rimple and Harpreet red lehenga

The new bride, Hansika Motwani took the traditional route of wearing a red lehenga for the pheras with Sohael Khaturiya. While pastels and ivory are big-time in trend, Hansika made a radiant bride in a red outfit designed by New Delhi-based courtiers Rimple and Harpreet. To start with, Hansika looked breathtaking on her special day. The lehenga woven with an old-world charm with signature gold accents is all things royal.

The outfit can literally transcend one to a royal era. The handcrafted skirt is made of resham zardozi, Kashmiri tilla, dabka, naqshi, sequins, pearls. She wore the skirt with a heavily embellished blouse and a red regal giving-look dupatta that is layered with a handcrafted bandhej pattern. The tulle dupatta with having zardozi border completes the bridal look. The outfit has been designed in the most authentic way.