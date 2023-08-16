Decoding Sobhita Dhulipala's floral print trench coat look worn with a sensually cut denim bralette

Sobhita Dhulipala's fashion journey has been captivating, from the trailer premiere to the press diary for Made In Heaven 2. She has easily delivered big fashion goals with each presentation, leaving us in amazement. Sobhita has masterfully pulled off every creative twist in her clothes, from mesmerizing capes to gorgeous statement sleeves and appealing asymmetrical necklines. Her exquisite sense of style and fearlessness in experimenting with unusual designs have truly distinguished her. She has managed to captivate our hearts with each appearance, leaving us anxiously expecting her next stunning ensemble.

Sobhita Dhulipala's stunning outfit for the Made In Heaven 2 press event continues to revolutionize fashion. She oozes elegance and grace while wearing a gorgeous patterned Trench Coat that commands attention. The coat's brilliant colors create a mesmerizing visual extravaganza that perfectly complements Sobhita's dazzling personality. Let's go into the specifics of this style.

Sobhita Dhulipala wears Shui Cotton Printed Trench Coat

Sobhita Dhulipala made a striking statement at the Made In Heaven 2 press event, wearing the Shui Cotton Printed Trench Coat by Two Point Two Studio. The ensemble, which consisted of a denim bralette, wide-leg bottoms and a trench coat, had an innovative blend of digital print floral check pattern. The trench coat costs Rs 40,319. While the trench coat's loose fit and extended shoulder design offered a sense of easy charm to the ensemble, it didn't quite compliment Sobhita's body as intended. Nonetheless, her audacity in experimenting with odd designs and patterns deserves praise, as she continues to push the frontiers of fashion with her unapologetic style.

Advertisement

Sobhita Dhulipala's hair, make-up and accessories

Sobhita Dhulipala's flawless look at the Made In Heaven 2 press event was the result of the collaboration of stylists Bhawna Sharma and Prashant Mangasuli. They put up an enthralling ensemble that displayed Sobhita's distinct sense of style. Shraddha Mishra's perfectly done swept-back hairstyle complemented the attire and enhanced Sobhita's innate attractiveness. The make-up, which included a natural base and a strong red lipstick, lent a glamorous touch to the whole appearance. A statement chain by Roma Narsingani completed the look, providing a touch of refinement. Sobhita handled the look brilliantly, demonstrating her ability to seamlessly accept and accentuate each part of her style.

So how do you like this trench coat look? Let us know by commenting in the section below. Also, for more such updates do follow Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas masters art of hot and cute fusion in an expensive crystal co-ord set; Guess the cost