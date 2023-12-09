Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: Best dressed B-town stars of the week

The fashion choices of some of Bollywood's top divas made headlines this week. Global celebrities Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt once again amazed audiences with their flawless style. The duo's stunning red carpet looks never fail to impress. However, they were not the only ones garnering attention. Other leading ladies also turned heads with glamorous designer outfits at high-profile events.

As red carpet season continues in coming months, anticipation builds to see if newcomers can continue elevating their style game and compete with established divas for the best dressed titles. Fans are eager to discover which events will produce the most stunning couture and who will end up topping the lists. Let’s take a look at some of the best-dressed celebs of the week.

Alia Bhatt

PC: Getty Images

Alia Bhatt topped our best-dressed list this week with her appearance at the closing ceremony of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. She wore an elegant strapless gown with a plunging V-neckline and embellished sheer skirt that added a sophisticated flair. Attention was drawn to the dress's front slit and fitted bodice that flattered Alia's petite frame. The Heart of Stone actress completed the dramatic look with a pair of oversized puffy sleeve gloves for a couture touch, showcasing her versatility on the red carpet. Alia was poised and radiant as she represented Indian talent on the global stage, cementing her place as a budding fashion icon.

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone

PC: Getty Images

All eyes were attracted to the queen of Bollywood's sartorial choice as she hit the red carpet at an international event in a breathtaking outfit—a custom gown that not only highlighted the pinnacle of fashion but also underlined her standing as a style icon. The royal blue velvet gown was expertly fitted. The off-shoulder shape and plunging neckline of the Chennai Express actress' gown instantly caught attention, setting the tone for a look that perfectly balanced grace with a hint of sensuality.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani showcased elegant style this week during her talk show appearance, wearing a sophisticated black bodycon dress. The tube silhouette featured an intricate ruched texture and flattering sweetheart neckline that gracefully complemented her frame. The dress skimmed her figure to highlight Kiara's striking beauty and femininity. Shirring details lent visual interest while the close fit elongated her silhouette. With this refined choice, the Kabir Singh actress continues to display exquisite red carpet taste and reverent poise under the spotlight.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor stole the scene this week at the screening of her debut film, wearing a gorgeous strapless gown. The gown was styled with sparkly embellishments, which added a touch of glitz to the whole design. The gown's floor-skimming length highlighted her ethereal physique as she effortlessly slid around the dance. But here's the real scoop: this stunning ensemble was taken from her late mother, Sridevi Kapoor's closet. The Archies actress not only looked stunning, but she also paid a poignant homage to her mother, giving a personal touch to her red-carpet presence.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit looked great in a magnificent black gown that showed her wonderful style at The Archies big showing this week. The carved neckline added a unique touch to the outfit. The Maja Ma star's attractiveness was heightened by the gown's glossy shine, which had the appearance of oil. The floor-skimming gown was entirely created via draping, which gave it a great flow and movement. The waistline was accented by a delicate drape, and the rest of the fabric cascaded gently to the floor.

Kriti Sanon

This week, the Mimi actress opted for a black and white monochrome black tie gown. The formal outfit consisted of a collared clean sleeveless white shirt-like top and a black calf-length skirt-like bottom half. It also featured a wrapped drape-like shape and a blazing side slit, giving the Raabta actress a powerful look. The stunning midi dress came with an attached black tie to complete the look.

Advertisement

Malaika Arora

This week, model and actor Malaika Arora stepped out in an off-white suit set. The tailored blazer featured structured shoulders, peaked lapels and full-length sleeves with a cropped hemline. Elevating this classic silhouette was a deep V-neckline on the collared shirt, adding subtle allure. Known for bold looks, Malaika's creative pairing of smart suiting with a plunging neck for modern edge perfectly encapsulates her own reputation for fusing styles. On bottom, the high-waisted, wide-legged trousers lengthened her frame. As a fashion pioneer celebrating both traditional elegance and contemporary trends, this ivory suit exemplified her knack for balancing timeless glamour with trendsetting flare.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha made a fashionable statement this week wearing a powder blue blazer paired with flared pants. The jacket featured a notched white lapel collar adding refined contrast. Half sleeves lent a casual ease while three stripes and subtly glittering gold buttons delivered sharp nautical inspiration. Overall, Samantha’s knack for clever pairings shone through this ensemble. Crisp white trim smartened the relaxed powder blue silhouette transforming the casual jacket into one befitting fashion royalty.

Suhana Khan

The stunning The Archies actress' presence brightened the red carpet when the curtain opened on the premiere night this week. The floor-length red sequined gown embraced her contours, giving an added layer of gloss to her already beautiful debut. The gown, with its plunging neckline, low back, and mermaid-style design looked ethereal. Suhana moved effortlessly, expressing confidence and composure, in a gown that was a work of art in and of itself. The sleeveless shape, along with slim shoulder straps, brought a hint of modernity to the classic mermaid cut, making it a standout.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor took center stage at The Archies major screening this week, which marks the Bollywood debut of her younger sister Khushi. The Good Luck Jerry star looked stunning in a captivating black midi dress that perfectly complemented her wonderful figure. The dress featured a sweetheart neckline and delicate spaghetti straps, adding a feminine touch to the whole design. The round and rectangular crystal and multicolored ornaments on the dress captured the light and gave a wonderful shine, giving it a one-of-a-kind appearance.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mouni Roy amps up her fashion-forward airport look in corset top and pants with simple glam