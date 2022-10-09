Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor: A roundup of the most GLAM looks from the week

Your Bollywood girls aren't stepping down from the circuit of glam fashion. They capitalise on fashion and we capitalise on the references they serve. Since Sundays are for sleep, sunshine, and style lessons, here's a recap of fashion looks that are emblematic of desi royalty and charms of skillfully combined avant-garde designs and aesthetics. All we have to say is that it's going to be a jolly sartorial ride ahead. Plunge into it already as tried and tested by Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal The wedding was regal and ravishing. Of the many events and ensembles that arrived galore, team #RiAli's wedding outfits were an ode to the latter's roots. The beauty of Lucknow's chikankari work deserves all the appreciation. As seen here, the married couple donned a custom-made Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla sharara set and a sherwani. Let there be love and light always in their lives! Both their outfits get ON-FLEEK as a rating on our #OMB scale. What is your view?



Ananya Panday To go green is to glow! Get your festive glam like the Liger actress in an Arpita Mehta lehenga from the designer's 'Laylah' collection. An embroidered blouse teamed with a printed lehenga and dupatta looked classy. Style it with accessories that fit in non-chaotic-ly. Her desi look gets ON-FLEEK on our #OMB scale. What do you think?

Deepika Padukone The Pathaan actress bid 'Au Revoir' to Paris but we haven't to her outfits. Did you see her in a mini dress from the Paris Fashion Week? Her textured, sleeveless attire featured two ruffled tiers and was styled with black leather boots and a Petite Malle V mini handbag. Her look gets ON-FLEEK on our #OMB scale. What is your view?

Karisma Kapoor Floral glam that can make you swoon over and over again. When such a flawless print is caked into your attire, there is no going wrong. Get set for Diwali with this ensemble donned by the Raja Hindustani actress. Her kurta set from Jodi worth Rs. 32,380 was her outfit for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's baby shower celebrations. Her ethnic look gets ON-FLEEK on our #OMB scale. What is your view?

Kareena Kapoor Khan Sweaters have officially earned their place in our wardrobes. So, another add-on would be worth it. Currently making the streets of London her fashion paradise, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport in her travel outfit. She styled her white shirt and pants with a Ralph Lauren sweater, Chanel lace-up shoes, and a Dior bag. Kareena's airport look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on our #OMB scale. What is your view?

Alia Bhatt Sunshine girl, the Brahmastra actress wore a custom-made Raji Ramniq Anarkali set to her baby shower which was held at her residence. From colourful embroidery to lace and scalloped borders, her ensemble was full of details. Her desi look was completed with a choker necklace, a maang tikka, and Kolhapuri heels.

Alia's look gets ON-FLEEK on our #OMB scale. What do you think?

Madhuri Dixit The Maja Ma actress is having lots of fun with promotions for the movie. She's got it all in order and its' fashionably festive. Her recent look brought the spotlight to the co-ordinated printed and embroidered set by Varun Bahl. Floral print gets approval again from us, source these mind-blowing crop top, jacket, and wide-leg pants. Her look gets a MOOD on our #OMB scale. What do you think?