Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Karisma Kapoor: 5 Celebs and their on-fleek desi glam in sarees best for Onam
Bollywood's fashion set sure knows how to make a statement. Here's your guide for the festivals ahead.
The festive feels are getting real. So, what is as good as one festival? A plus one on the same day. Welcome, Onam, and the feast of St. Mary. It's going to get heavy on blessings, spectacular meals, and smiling your way through it all. You know you want lessons on festival dressing to amplify your happy moods for the day. Our steady supply of inspirations borrowed from celebrities' style archives look good. It's traditional, elegant, and generous in how to give you a gold standard of a day. From Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Karisma Kapoor and others, you decide whose ethnic look in a saree is the loveliest.
Dia Mirza Rekhi
Kasavu saree strikes again but so does an all-gold saree. Royalty personified is the Thappad actress in an Anavila saree which was styled with a mini-sleeved blouse that had a scooped neckline. A layered necklace, chunky with red pendants and drop earrings is just what you need to look contemporary and wholly festive.
It's today more than ever you must consider a graceful and splendid-looking kasavu saree. The Pathaan actress donned a Benarasi saree with white and gold stripes. Her close-neck blouse, a gold necklace, and drop earrings looked beautiful.
Vidya Balan
Go easy today, said no one ever. Glamour is meant to be high as ever. The Jalsa actress wore a handcrafted Jamdani saree from Biswa Bangla. This white number was paired up with a Kanjivaram gold blouse. This radiant attire can be styled with traditional jewellery or anything you favour. Accessories always compliment so don't give it a pass.
Karisma Kapoor
You asked for a saree, we gave you the most glorious one. Can the festival season never get over? The Raja Babu actress was seen in a Raw Mango silk saree that bore zari work and was clubbed with a high neck sleeveless blouse. This traditional look was a mesmerising one with a choker tiered necklace, a potli bag, a ring, and studded earrings.
It feels like the best silk saree never existed before. Perfectly bringing a blend of gold and white, this Raw Mango saree looks like a dreamy delight with a vibrant floral print. The Brahmāstra actress' desi look was wrapped up with silver oxidised jhumkas and a V-neck blouse.
Whose saree do you love the most? Let us know in the comments below.
