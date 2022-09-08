Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Karisma Kapoor: 5 Celebs and their on-fleek desi glam in sarees best for Onam

Bollywood's fashion set sure knows how to make a statement. Here's your guide for the festivals ahead.

by Manjusha Naik   |  Updated on Sep 08, 2022 01:29 PM IST  |  985
The festive feels are getting real. So, what is as good as one festival? A plus one on the same day. Welcome, Onam, and the feast of St. Mary. It's going to get heavy on blessings, spectacular meals, and smiling your way through it all. You know you want lessons on festival dressing to amplify your happy moods for the day. Our steady supply of inspirations borrowed from celebrities' style archives look good. It's traditional, elegant, and generous in how to give you a gold standard of a day. From Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Karisma Kapoor and others, you decide whose ethnic look in a saree is the loveliest. 

 

Dia Mirza Rekhi 

Kasavu saree strikes again but so does an all-gold saree. Royalty personified is the Thappad actress in an Anavila saree which was styled with a mini-sleeved blouse that had a scooped neckline. A layered necklace, chunky with red pendants and drop earrings is just what you need to look contemporary and wholly festive. 

 

Dia Mirza in a gold saree.

Deepika Padukone

It's today more than ever you must consider a graceful and splendid-looking kasavu saree. The Pathaan actress donned a Benarasi saree with white and gold stripes. Her close-neck blouse, a gold necklace, and drop earrings looked beautiful. 

 

Deepika Padukone in a Benarasi saree.

Vidya Balan 

Go easy today, said no one ever. Glamour is meant to be high as ever. The Jalsa actress wore a handcrafted Jamdani saree from Biswa Bangla. This white number was paired up with a Kanjivaram gold blouse. This radiant attire can be styled with traditional jewellery or anything you favour. Accessories always compliment so don't give it a pass. 

 

Vidya Balan in a Jamdani saree.

Karisma Kapoor 

You asked for a saree, we gave you the most glorious one. Can the festival season never get over? The Raja Babu actress was seen in a Raw Mango silk saree that bore zari work and was clubbed with a high neck sleeveless blouse. This traditional look was a mesmerising one with a choker tiered necklace, a potli bag, a ring, and studded earrings. 

 

Karisma Kapoor in a Raw Mango saree.

Alia Bhatt 

It feels like the best silk saree never existed before. Perfectly bringing a blend of gold and white, this Raw Mango saree looks like a dreamy delight with a vibrant floral print. The Brahmāstra actress' desi look was wrapped up with silver oxidised jhumkas and a V-neck blouse.

 

Alia Bhatt in a Raw Mango saree.

Whose saree do you love the most? Let us know in the comments below. 

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!
Team Pinkvilla
Sep 08, 2022 11:10 PM
Alia bhat sari that i like most
REPLY
Team Pinkvilla
Sep 08, 2022 09:49 PM
Alooooo
REPLY
Team Pinkvilla
Sep 08, 2022 07:25 PM
Dippy
REPLY
Anonymous
Sep 08, 2022 01:36 PM
nobody is like deepika
REPLY
View more () comments