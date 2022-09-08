Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Karisma Kapoor: 5 Celebs and their on-fleek desi glam in sarees best for Onam

The festive feels are getting real. So, what is as good as one festival? A plus one on the same day. Welcome, Onam, and the feast of St. Mary. It's going to get heavy on blessings, spectacular meals, and smiling your way through it all. You know you want lessons on festival dressing to amplify your happy moods for the day. Our steady supply of inspirations borrowed from celebrities' style archives look good. It's traditional, elegant, and generous in how to give you a gold standard of a day. From Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Karisma Kapoor and others, you decide whose ethnic look in a saree is the loveliest.