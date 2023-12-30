Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Karisma Kapoor: The most fashionable celebs of the week

The last week of 2023 witnessed a spectacular display of glamour and style as Bollywood’s leading ladies graced various events, making headlines with their impeccable fashion choices. From bold fringe details to elegant sarees and vibrant ethnic ensembles, the fashion scene was nothing short of a visual feast. So, why don’t we go on a journey through the top 10 outfits that defined this week’s fashion extravaganza? It’s quite safe to say that we’re honestly obsessed with every ensemble on this list, which was pure perfection.

So, without further ado, why don’t we delve into the dazzling world of Bollywood fashion as we explore the top 10 ensembles worn by leading ladies like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Disha Patani in the last week of 2023? Are you ready? Let’s just get right to it.

10 best outfits worn by Bollywood’s leading ladies this week

1. Alia Bhatt’s heavily fringe-detailed gown

Alia Bhatt stunned in a chartreuse-colored, heavily fringed gown, showcasing a brilliant blend of yellow and green. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani star’s outgoing attitude resonated well with the whimsical fringe details, making her one of the top fashion icons of the week.

2. Deepika Padukone’s blue Sabyasachi saree

Deepika Padukone graced the occasion in a stunning blue Sabyasachi saree with interwoven flower designs in royal golden and pink tones. The broad golden border added a touch of royalty, making her a vision of elegance in the Pathaan fame actress’ timeless style.

Advertisement

3. Janhvi Kapoor’s pink Manish Malhotra drape

Janhvi Kapoor mesmerized in a blush pink Manish Malhotra saree embellished with crystals and pearls. The transparent saree fabric exuded elegance, creating a dreamy aura. Paired with a sleeveless, round-necked, and pearl embellished blouse, Kapoor’s outfit was a perfect blend of grace and glamour.

4. Palak Tiwari’s vibrant all-red ethnic ensemble

Palak Tiwari recently descended like a fairy from heaven in a seriously vibrant red saree with sequinned and scalloped edges. The semi-sheer fabric, coupled with a sultry U-shaped back, showcased an incomparably classy ensemble that left a lasting impression.

5. Mouni Roy’s classy red fitted mini-dress

Mouni Roy recently turned heads in a body-hugging, sleeveless red mini-dress with a sophisticated collar. The vibrant red ensemble accentuated her curves, showcasing the actress’s well-toned body with sheer perfection. We’re absolutely in love with her outfit.

6. Nora Fatehi’s gorgeous fitted red maxi dress

Nora Fatehi redefined glamour in a mesmerizing ruby-red maxi dress with a daring backless design. The ankle-length gown accentuated her curves, setting the internet ablaze and establishing Fatehi as a true fashion trendsetter. This all-red outfit literally accentuated the diva’s curves to perfection.

7. Disha Patani’s green bodysuit and denims

Disha Patani embraced a green goddess look with an emerald green laced-up bodysuit and light blue distressed denim shorts. The intricate floral lacework and the sassy cut-out design added a touch of allure to Patani’s ensemble and gave a sassy appeal to her outfit.

8. Malaika Arora’s stylish red-and-white outfit

Malaika Arora’s recent unique and classy take on Hollywood’s no-pants trend with a stylish red-and-white outfit was fabulous. The long white oversized shirt paired with vibrant red semi-sheer stockings showcased Arora’s well-toned figure, blending class with contemporary fashion.

9. Ananya Panday’s tank top and cargo pants

Ananya Panday impressed the fashion world with a blue tank top embellished with exquisite lace details. Paired with black high-waisted leggings, her outfit offered a modern and edgy touch, showcasing Panday’s unique sense of style. We undeniably love the diva’s ensemble.

Advertisement

10. Karisma Kapoor’s floral printed midi dress

Karisma Kapoor stole the show in a gorgeous floral printed midi dress with a combination of orange, crimson, and black hues. The fuzzy, in-motion floral pattern, combined with the loose shape and full-length puff sleeves, emanated effortless elegance. Her dress sense never fails to wow.

The last week of 2023 was undoubtedly a fashion-forward whirlwind, with Bollywood’s leading ladies donning outfits that ranged from ethereal sarees to contemporary ensembles. Each fabulous actress brought her unique style to the forefront, leaving a lasting impact on the fashion landscape. As we bid adieu to this week of glamour along with this year, one thing is certain – the allure and charm of these divas have set the stage for a stylish and trendsetting year ahead, don’t you totally agree? It’s quite safe to say that we’re super excited about what is to come ahead, aren’t you?

So, what did you think of all the incredible ensembles on this list? Which outfit is your absolute favorite? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Sonam Kapoor; Elevate your New Year’s Eve look with the HOTTEST eyeliner styles