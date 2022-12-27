Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: 15 Celeb-picked party dresses for a fabulous New Years Eve 2022

The December nights are so very unique and the shiniest. We've officially begun the countdown to a glamourous 2023 and our style is on a continued journey of hitting a 360 degree, now that's the kind of pure party behaviour we appreciate. As aficionados of maximalism, here's a gathered set of dresses to serve you inspirations that will assure a fully decked-out session this New Years Eve. Find floral print, feathered sequin to chainmail trend, and more all under this sartorial roof featuring Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and a few other spot-on style servers of Bollywood.

15 Celeb-approved dresses to ooze party perfect energy

Janhvi Kapoor Chainmail gown Endless oomph ahead. Taken from the page of Y2K trends, the Mili actress is truly a devoted champion of the chainmail aesthetic. This should come as no news, for her most recent look was the one in a mini one-shoulder dress from Deme. In the frame there is a halter neck, thigh-high slit, and an open-back gown designed by Manish Malhotra. She also dazzled with ankle-strap stilettos, earrings, and a few rings.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Keyhole neckline gown Wear the best blue in style. Opt for a monotone look that brings a statement with its neckline as seen below. Tanya Ghavri chose a Monique Lhuillier gown for the Laal Singh Chaddha actress which had sheer bishop sleeves, an added high neck, and a fit and flare silhouette. You could also use earrings to seal your look.

Alia Bhatt Flower print dress Always the one to boost the mileage of compliments in the line, get your high dose of flower power with the Magda Butrym co-ordinated set. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the RRR actress looked like a doll in a strapless semi-pleated mini dress which was topped off with a blazer and also accessorised with rings and pointed-toe pumps.

Nora Fatehi Mirror work gown Time for magic, time for bling, and finally time to mirror a look as gorgeous as the Garmi dancer's look. Be a head-turner in a body-hugging gown by Atelier Zuhra. With see-through sleeves, a high neck, and a mini train, this embellished ensemble was styled by Aastha Sharma with a Balenciaga handbag.

Tara Sutaria Halter neck dress Perfection unlocked as styled by Meagan Concessio. The Ek Villain Returns actress looked stunning in a Silk Maison ivory tea-length dress which included a halter neck and tie-up feature. Wear it to a red carpet night with transparent-strappy stilettos and studded jewellery.

Deepika Padukone Sequin feather gown Toasty is our favourite feeling. Look stellar in a custom-embellished gown, the same as the Pathaan actress in a Louis Vuitton single-piece. Shaleena Nathani's choice included a plunging neckline, noodle straps, and a mini train. The Bollywood actress wore this black number to Cannes with tear-drop earrings.

Kriti Sanon Mini dress Drama rules. The Bhediya actress picked out a Zimmermann dress with celestial zodiac embroidery and embellishments. To amp it up, a high neck, leg-o-mutton sleeves, and an asymmetric hem played as features. Pack your party look right as Sukriti Grover with pointed-toe shimmery pumps.

Katrina Kaif Cowl plus plunging neckline dress Looks like the criss-cross halter neckline isn't the only one to take over all other fashion trends in 2022. The Bollywood block also agrees that double drama is great. Look set in a holographic sequin Rasario gown which comes with noodle straps and a straight fit. Ami Patel made this a wholly flattering look with hoop earrings.

Kiara Advani Cut-out dress A red hot and glitzy promise. Look ravishing in a mini Alina Anwar Couture dress. Take a peek at her side cut-outs. Layer up your look with an Alex Perry satin blazer and pointed-toe pumps.

Sara Ali Khan Monochrome gown Another favourite trend of 2022, the Atrangi Re actress flexed a bombshell look in her David Koma outfit. All focus on her noodle straps, bustier feature, sheer cut-out, and thigh-high slit. Pull it off with ankle-strap stilettos for the win.

Ananya Panday Strapless dress Flawless is an understatement. Hold onto feathers and so much more with the Rs. 7,825.77 Ramona Bustier dress. The corset dress entailed a feathered neckline trim and a body-hugging fit. Do you know what else will make you say cheers? Accessories such as heart-shaped earrings, rings, and pointed-toe pumps.

Sharvari Wagh Thigh-high slit gown Swoon max. Be a sexy party-goer in Room 24 body-hugging gown. The Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress's Room 24 one-shoulder gown with see-through panels and a thigh-high was combined with ankle-strap stilettos by Maneka Harisinghani. What do you think of the single glove?

Vaani Kapoor One-shoulder gown Looking like sunshine at night made it easy and possible. Styled by Mohit Rai in label Marchesa's ruched and ruffled ensemble. Accessorise with small tear-drop earrings and shimmery pointed-toe pumps.

Karisma Kapoor Corset dress Dance along to the beats of slay dressed in this black Gauri and Nainika tulle dress. The off-shoulder and midi attire was a sparkly serve which was accessorised with drop earrings, ankle-strap stilettos, and a Chanel quilted handbag.