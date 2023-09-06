Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani; 6 celebrity-approved outfits for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Ganesh Chaturthi, the vibrant and joyous festival celebrating the arrival of Lord Ganesha, holds a special place in the hearts of millions across India. As devotees prepare to welcome the elephant-headed God into their homes, there’s an added excitement that comes with dressing up for this auspicious occasion. Bollywood celebrities, always at the forefront of fashion trends, offer inspiration for outfits that blend tradition with modern elegance.

So, why don’t we explore six celebrity-approved outfits worn by B-Town divas like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor, perfect for the festive season? Let’s dive right in.

6 outfits worn by actresses which are perfect for the festive season

Kiara Advani:

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress was seen wearing a fusion ethnic outfit in various hues of pink, a plunging neckline crop top with shell droplets, wide-legged pants with a shell belt, and a matching sheer printed flowy jacket that looked beyond fabulous on the talented diva. It was accessorized with classy silver traditional shell earrings.

Ananya Panday:

The Dream Girl 2 actress was seen wearing a gorgeous and vibrant yellow semi-sheer saree with a matching halter neck crop top, with a plunging neckline, created by none other than Bollywood’s best fashion wizard, Manish Malhotra. It was accessorized with beautiful traditional earrings and a delicate bindi, making the SOTY 2 diva, a vision of timeless beauty.

Deepika Padukone:

The Jawan actress donned a pink Bandhani suit embellished with golden embroidery, and a heavily embroidered neckline, paired with matching pants and a sheer pink dupatta with intricate golden embroidery. She accessorized it with statement chaandbaali earrings with kundans. She completed the outfit with gold pump heels, laden with design.

Alia Bhatt:

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani actress was seen wearing a beautiful saree with pastel hues, delicate lace on the border, and a matching blue blouse with a plunging sweetheart neckline, created by none other than the fashion king, Manish Malhotra. She accessorized it with matching traditional earrings and a matching Arabic ring, epitomizing the blend of grace and glamour.

Sara Ali Khan:

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress was seen wearing a very classy all-white kurta set with a white kurta with geometric embroidery and a heavily embroidered neckline, paired with matching fitted ankle-length pajamas and a sheer white dupatta. She accessorized the outfit with dark-tinted sunglasses, traditional silver earrings, and matching silver bangles and embellished juttis.

Janhvi Kapoor:

The Bawaal actress was seen wearing a baby pink ethnic kurta set with intricate white thread embroidery. The neckline has white floral thread-cut work. The sleeveless kurta gathers at the empire line. The kurta and wide-legged palazzo pants have the same embroidery on the hem. The dupatta also has a scalloped edging. She wrapped up the outfit with colorful juttis. She accessorized the outfit with simple traditional jhumkis.

As we celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, these celebrity-approved outfits offer a delightful blend of tradition and contemporary style, showcasing the versatility of Indian fashion. Whether it’s Kiara Advani’s fusion ensemble, Ananya Panday’s vibrant saree, Deepika Padukone’s regal Bandhani suit, Alia Bhatt’s pastel-hued elegance, Sara Ali Khan’s all-white chic, or Janhvi Kapoor’s youthful charm, these divas inspire us to embrace the festive spirit in style. So, take cues from these Bollywood fashionistas and shine in your unique way this Ganesh Chaturthi.

So, are you feeling inspired? Which one of these classy ethnic outfits is your favorite? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

